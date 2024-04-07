Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Devils – 4/7/24

The Nashville Predators take on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
PREDATORS (44-29-4) at DEVILS (37-36-4)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO, SN
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Jason Zucker — Colton Sissons — Anthony Beauvillier
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood
Roman Josi — Ryan McDonagh
Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro
Injured: None
Status report
- Neither team held a morning skate on Sunday.
- Saros is expected to start after Lankinen made 28 saves in a 2-0 loss at the New York Islanders on Saturday.
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Jack Hughes — Erik Haula — Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat — Tomas Nosek — Alexander Holtz
Kurtis MacDermid — Chris Tierney — Curtis Lazar
Kevin Bahl — Brendan Smith
Luke Hughes — Nick DeSimone
Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec
Kaapo Kahkonen
Jake Allen
Scratched: Brian Halonen
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), John Marino (undisclosed), Nolan Foote (undisclosed)
Status report
- Kahkonen is expected to start after Allen made 25 saves in a 4-3 win at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
- Marino, a defenseman, did not play Saturday and is questionable.
