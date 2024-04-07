Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Devils – 4/7/24

The Nashville Predators take on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

PREDATORS (44-29-4) at DEVILS (37-36-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO, SN

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Jason Zucker — Colton Sissons — Anthony Beauvillier

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood

Roman Josi — Ryan McDonagh

Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate on Sunday.

Saros is expected to start after Lankinen made 28 saves in a 2-0 loss at the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Jack Hughes — Erik Haula — Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat — Tomas Nosek — Alexander Holtz

Kurtis MacDermid — Chris Tierney — Curtis Lazar

Kevin Bahl — Brendan Smith

Luke Hughes — Nick DeSimone

Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec

Kaapo Kahkonen

Jake Allen

Scratched: Brian Halonen

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), John Marino (undisclosed), Nolan Foote (undisclosed)

Status report

Kahkonen is expected to start after Allen made 25 saves in a 4-3 win at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Marino, a defenseman, did not play Saturday and is questionable.

