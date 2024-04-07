Hurricanes Sign Maine Forward Bradly Nadeau to Entry-Level Deal

The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Sunday, April 7 that they agreed to a three-year entry-level contract (ELC) with Maine Black Bears forward Bradly Nadeau. Nadeau was the 30th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Hurricanes. He finished his freshman year at the University of Maine with 19 goals and 46 points in 37 games. The 18-year-old St-François-de-Madawaska, NB native tied his brother Josh for the team lead in assists (27) while leading in goals and points in the 2023-24 season. What made his freshman season more impressive was that he was named to the 2023-24 Hockey East Second Team All-Star and was also named to Hockey East’s All-Rookie Team. Nadeau is no stranger to racking up points as he accumulated 45 goals and 68 assists for 113 points in 54 British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) games with the Penticton Vees in 2022-23.

The thing that made Nadeau’s freshman season sweeter was that his 46 points were the most by a Black Bears player since 2011-12 and the first 40-plus point season since 2006-07. Maine’s head coach Ben Barr stated about Nadeau, “Our staff is excited for Bradly to continue to chase his dream of playing in the NHL. Carolina is fortunate to not only have a great player, but a great teammate and person joining their organization. Bradly’s year in Orono was memorable and Black Bear Nation was fortunate to watch Bradly’s development this past season. Bradly will always be a Black Bear!” To be able to get a player like Nadeau signed at 18 years old and just one year into his NCAA career speaks of how high the Hurricanes think of the forward.

Hurricanes general manager Don Wadell stated, “Bradly is a dynamic forward with a powerful shot. He had a very impressive season at Maine, and we’re excited to see his development continue in professional hockey.” There is a good chance the new number 29 (the official number by Carolina) could be in Raleigh sooner rather than later.

It’s All in the Details

Regarding the ELC, Nadeau will receive $855,000 at the NHL level in 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26. Furthermore, at the American Hockey League (AHL) level, he will earn $82,500 in all three seasons. There is also a signing bonus that is attached to the deal, which is $285,000.

Bradly Nadeau, University of Maine (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

Since he is on a standard player contract (SPC) and was not in the AHL by the trade deadline, he is not eligible to be reassigned. He will be with the Hurricanes for the rest of the season and will most likely be a black ace during the 2024 NHL Playoffs. Either way, to be in the locker room with this team, who’s on a run, is still great to be around especially for Nadeau just a couple weeks removed from playing college hockey.

