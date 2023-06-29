Carolina Hurricanes Select Bradly Nadeau 30th Overall

With the 30th pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Carolina Hurricanes have selected Bradly Nadeau from the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL)

About Bradly Nadeau

A dynamic offensive force, Bradly Nadeau dominated the BCHL this season, being named regular season and playoff MVP. He has one of the best shots in this year’s draft and used it with frequency scoring 45 goals in 54 regular-season games, followed up by a 17 goals in 17 games performance during the postseason. Committed to the University of Maine next season, he will have some time to continue to develop at the NCAA level.

While Nadeau is mostly known for his shot, he does possess strong playmaking skills. Whether it is a one-touch pass or one that crosses the ice, he is able to find open teammates and create scoring chances. A prospect with a lot of potential, he is going to make goaltenders’ lives a nightmare for years to come.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Bradly Nadeau is going to be a late riser on many draft boards as his end of season stat lines look ridiculous and are too gaudy to ignore. Nadeau played his draft year in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) and has committed to play for the University of Maine in the NCAA next season. Canada’s Junior A hockey leagues don’t get a ton of respect so even after scoring nearly a point per game in the BCHL as a 16-year-old last season, there weren’t a lot of people talking about Nadeau coming into his draft year.

Bradly Nadeau, Penticton Vees (Jack Murray/Penticton Vees)

“However, all that has changed as Nadeau dominated the league all season, leading the league in goals, assists, and points. His game is pretty well rounded, but his speed and shot clearly stand out when you watch him play. Nadeau’s wrist shot and one-timer are both NHL-caliber and are good enough that I’m comfortable saying he is one of the 5 best shooters in the 2023 Draft, and I don’t think he’s number 5.

“Nadeau is a threat on the rush no matter what part he’s playing because his speed, shot, and hands make him a dangerous on-puck presence, but he’s also a slippery skater and has a knack for finding open space with his smart off puck routes. His skating skill is most clear in his acceleration and top-speed which allow him to take advantage of his opponents in ways that most players aren’t quick enough to do. It also doesn’t hurt that his speed and compete level make him a decent defensive forward because he’s just buzzing around in the defensive zone constantly skating.

“‘Okay,’ I hear you say, ‘so if he’s got an excellent shot, skates fast, and is a solid defender, then why isn’t Nadeau being talked about as a top-20 pick?,’ and that’s because he’s 5-foot-10. Seriously. That’s basically the only argument against him being an early pick in this year’s draft unless you don’t think that his success in the BCHL will translate at all (which I’d disagree with).”

How This Affects the Hurricanes’ Plans

Nadeau is a much-needed addition to a Hurricanes’ prospect pool that is not very deep. He joins the likes of Justin Robidas and Scott Morrow as Carolina attempts to rebuild their pipeline after trading away picks and prospects in order to stay near the top of the NHL. This is a fantastic pickup for the Hurricanes and one that fans should be extremely excited about.