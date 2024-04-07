Wild’s Jesper Wallstedt Records Shutout in First Career Win

It will certainly be a game to remember for a young player.

At 21 and 145 days, Jesper Wallstedt became the youngest goalie in Minnesota Wild history and the 16th goalie overall to earn a shutout in his first career win. As an added bonus, his parents were in attendance when he led the Wild to a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and an assist as the Wild moved within nine points of the Nashville Predators for the final Western Conference wild-card spot with five games remaining. Nashville is set to play later Sunday (April 7).

All smiles for Jesper Wallstedt!



Wallstedt is the first goaltender in @mnwild history to record a shutout en route to their first career NHL win! pic.twitter.com/9Fm4JrigGh — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 7, 2024 Prior to his call-up, Wallstedt was 21-19-3 this season for the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Iowa Wild, with a 2.76 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .908 save percentage (SV%) in 43 games, including two shutouts. The Wild’s plan for Wallstedt is to play a few games for the NHL squad as they wrap up their season. The 6-foot-3 goaltender played in one NHL game this season against the Dallas Stars. He gave up seven goals in the loss and had a .794 SV%.

Wallstedt is 39-34-8 with a 2.72 GAA, .908 SV%, and three shutouts in 81 career AHL games in two seasons with Iowa (2022-24). He ranked fourth among AHL rookie goaltenders with a 2.68 GAA, was tied for fourth with 18 wins, and ranked fifth with a .908 SV% in the 2022-23 season. Wallstedt earned AHL goaltender of the Month honors in Jan. 2023 and represented Iowa at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic.

