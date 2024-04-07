Projected Lineups for the Blues vs. Ducks – 04/07/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

BLUES (40-32-5) at DUCKS (25-48-4)

8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSMW, BSSC

Blues projected lineup

Zack Bolduc — Robert Thomas — Kevin Hayes

Zach Dean — Brayden Schenn — Brandon Saad

Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou — Alexey Toropchenko

Nathan Walker — Sammy Blais — Kasperi Kapanen

Tyler Tucker — Colton Parayko

Nick Leddy – Matthew Kessel

Torey Krug — Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Marco Scandella

Injured: Justin Faulk (upper body), Jake Neighbours (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate.

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano — Trevor Zegras — Ryan Strome

Nikita Nesterenko — Isac Lundestrom — Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston — Bo Groulx — Brett Leason

Cam Fowler — Olen Zellweger

Urho Vaakanainen — Radko Gudas

William Lagesson — Gustav Lindstrom

Lukas Dostal

Alex Stalock

Scratched: Jackson LaCombe, Ben Meyers

Injured: Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body), Mason McTavish (lower body), John Gibson (upper body)

Status report

Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 22 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Neighbours, a forward, was injured by a hit from San Jose forward Luke Kunin during the second period and did not return. Faulk, a defenseman, was injured in an ensuing fight with Kunin and did not return.

