Projected Lineups for the Blues vs. Ducks – 04/07/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
BLUES (40-32-5) at DUCKS (25-48-4)
8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSMW, BSSC
Blues projected lineup
Zack Bolduc — Robert Thomas — Kevin Hayes
Zach Dean — Brayden Schenn — Brandon Saad
Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou — Alexey Toropchenko
Nathan Walker — Sammy Blais — Kasperi Kapanen
Tyler Tucker — Colton Parayko
Nick Leddy – Matthew Kessel
Torey Krug — Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Marco Scandella
Injured: Justin Faulk (upper body), Jake Neighbours (upper body)
Status report
- Neither team held a morning skate.
More from THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Sharks – 4/6/24
- Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Predators – 4/4/24
- Blues’ Binnington & Hofer the NHL’s Next Great Goalie Tandem
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano — Trevor Zegras — Ryan Strome
Nikita Nesterenko — Isac Lundestrom — Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston — Bo Groulx — Brett Leason
Cam Fowler — Olen Zellweger
Urho Vaakanainen — Radko Gudas
William Lagesson — Gustav Lindstrom
Lukas Dostal
Alex Stalock
Scratched: Jackson LaCombe, Ben Meyers
Injured: Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body), Mason McTavish (lower body), John Gibson (upper body)
Status report
- Binnington is expected to start after Hofer made 22 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.
- Neighbours, a forward, was injured by a hit from San Jose forward Luke Kunin during the second period and did not return. Faulk, a defenseman, was injured in an ensuing fight with Kunin and did not return.
More from THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Ducks – 4/5/24
- Ducks’ Top-Six Demonstrating Value Ahead of Final Legacy Night
- Ducks’ Zellweger Flashing Offensive Potential Down the Stretch