Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Rangers – 4/7/24

The New York Rangers host the Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups:

CANADIENS (29-35-12) at RANGERS (52-21-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSG2, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Brendan Gallagher — Alex Newhook — Joel Armia

Tanner Pearson — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta — Colin White — Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Mike Matheson — David Savard

Jordan Harris — Jonathan Kovacevic

Jayden Struble — Justin Barron

Cayden Primeau

Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Jesse Ylonen

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Arber Xhekaj (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body)

Status report

Primeau will start for the Canadiens after making 18 saves in relief of Montembeault in a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jimmy Vesey

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Barclay Goodrow — Jonny Brodzinski — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jack Roslovic, Chad Ruhwedel, Erik Gustafsson

Injured: None

Status report

Roslovic, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time in 16 games since the Rangers acquired him in a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 8. He had been playing on the top line, but Vesey will move up from the fourth line to skate with Kreider and Zibanejad.

Rempe, a healthy scratch in the a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, will be back in the lineup on the fourth line.

Jones will replace Gustafsson after being a healthy scratch for the past two games.

