Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Avalanche – 4/7/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
STARS (48-20-9) at AVALANCHE (48-23-6)
10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Radek Faksa — Sam Steel — Craig Smith
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Mavrik Bourque
Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status report
- Dallas didn’t hold a morning skate following a 3-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
- Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Saturday that Seguin is expected to play at Colorado; the forward is managing an upper-body injury that caused him to miss 11 games from Feb.24 to March 16. He did not play Saturday.
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin
Brandon Duhaime — Casey Mittelstadt — Artturi Lehkonen
Yakov Trenin — Ross Colton — Zach Parise
Andrew Cogliano — Chris Wagner — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Jack Johnson — Sean Walker
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Caleb Jones
Injured: Mikko Rantanen (concussion), Miles Wood (lower body)
Status report
- Avalanche forwards Rantanen (concussion) and Wood are out.
