Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Avalanche – 4/7/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

STARS (48-20-9) at AVALANCHE (48-23-6)

10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Radek Faksa — Sam Steel — Craig Smith

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Mavrik Bourque

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

Dallas didn’t hold a morning skate following a 3-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Saturday that Seguin is expected to play at Colorado; the forward is managing an upper-body injury that caused him to miss 11 games from Feb.24 to March 16. He did not play Saturday.

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Valeri Nichushkin

Brandon Duhaime — Casey Mittelstadt — Artturi Lehkonen

Yakov Trenin — Ross Colton — Zach Parise

Andrew Cogliano — Chris Wagner — Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Caleb Jones

Injured: Mikko Rantanen (concussion), Miles Wood (lower body)

Status report

Avalanche forwards Rantanen (concussion) and Wood are out.

