Blues’ Matthew Kessel Scores First NHL Goal

After 37 career games in the NHL, 23-year-old defenseman Matthew Kessel got on the board for the first time in his career for the St. Louis Blues with his first NHL goal. As if he had done it a thousand times already, he gave a nonchalant celebration despite putting his team in front over the Anaheim Ducks 2-1.

Matthew Kessel blasts home his first career NHL goal!🚀 pic.twitter.com/zOmPcxVz1G — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 8, 2024

Even though he has served as a depth defenseman, Kessel has been a solid piece for the Blues this season. For a team spending a lot of money on their defense, the rookie has served as a cheaper alternative ($884,000 cap hit) in St. Louis.

When veteran teammate Justin Faulk went down with an injury and missed almost the entire month of February, Kessel saw some decent usage. His ice time has gone down considerably since then, but that increased workload of just under 18 minutes of ice time each game could be something he sees again in the future.

Extended to a two-year deal by general manager (GM) Doug Armstrong back on March 13 for a cap hit of $0.8 million each season, Kessel might be able to make a name for himself with the Blues if he continues to progress. Overall, it has been a solid rookie season for him.