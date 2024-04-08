Nikita Kucherov’s MVP Case Gets Support From P.K. Subban

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov is locked in a tight race for the most points in the NHL with Nathan McKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers. While the race for the Art Ross Trophy is decided on the ice, the Hart Memorial Trophy, given to the player who is judged to be the most valuable to his team, is decided by a vote of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association in all NHL cities at the end of the season. Recently, one hockey analyst made a strong case that this award should go to Kucherov.

ESPN’s P.K. Subban recently posted comments from the ESPN broadcast about why Kucherov should win the award over MacKinnon, McDavid, and Sidney Crosby. The 34-year-old, who played 13 seasons in the NHL for the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils, had quite a few solid reasons for this.

No Playoffs Without Kucherov

According to the NHL’s definition of the award, the Hart Trophy goes to the player who is judged most valuable to his team. Subban believes no other player has been as valuable to his team as Kucherov has been to the Lightning. He further states that without him, the Lightning would not have qualified for the playoffs this season. He points out that as of Sunday, April 7, Kucherov has scored 51 more points than the next player on the Lightning. The 30-year-old recently set the Lightning franchise record for most points in a season when he picked up his second assist in a victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 3.

Subban also points out that, in leading the Lightning to have the best power play in the NHL, Kucherov has scored the most points with the man advantage. His proficiency on the power play was recently noticed when The Athletic polled who would be included in an ultimate NHL power play unit. Kucherov was a unanimous selection because he has been judged as practically impossible to defend because of his multi-threat skill set. “Just his ability to do everything,” the Boston Bruins’ Danton Heinen said. “Shoot. Pass. Deceptiveness” (from ‘The ultimate NHL power play? Players and coaches pick their fantasy first unit’, The Athletic, Feb. 3, 2024).

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It was also pointed out that Kucherov is a quiet but strong leader for the Lightning. He is usually the first guy on the ice and the last guy off the ice for practices. Last summer, just one week after the Lightning lost in the first round of the playoffs, Kucherov was back on the ice to begin his offseason conditioning program, working five or six days a week with former NHLer Adam Oates. This attitude does not go unnoticed by his teammates, as a media survey pointed to Kucherov as a leader by example, one of the many attributes they admire about him.

“Not a Centerman”

Another argument that Subban made was that Kucherov has had this kind of season without “the luxury of being a centerman.” Subban argues that MacKinnon, McDavid, and Crosby can pick up the puck, and get it with speed through the middle of the ice. Meanwhile, Kucherov, as a winger, has to rely on his defense and wait for the defenseman on the breakout before he can get the puck and go on the attack.

Subban also pointed out that Kucherov’s accomplishments have happened while some key players for the Lightning have missed significant portions of the season. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy missed the first 20 games of the season, while defenseman Mikhail Sergavchev was lost for the rest of the season back in January when he broke his leg during a game with the New York Rangers.

Attitude

Kucherov was among 12 skaters selected to participate in February’s revamped NHL All-Star Skills competition. However, he appeared to put little effort into it, drawing boos and criticism from fans and media alike. There were also some rumblings that his poor attitude toward the competition and comments made afterward may dissuade people from voting for him for the year-end awards.

Subban does not think the criticism is warranted and talked about Kucherov’s attitude toward his teammates and hockey, in general, being one of the best in the league. “MVP, there is no A in there for attitude. I don’t want to hear anybody talking about what happened at the All-Star Game,” Subban stated. “I think it is disrespectful to the player and what he has accomplished. We’ve heard the way (Steven) Stamkos and Brayden Point have spoken about him and his commitment to the game. People need to respect this guy as a player.”

Related: Mikey Eyssimont is Lightning’s Nominee for Masterton Trophy

We will find out in late June if Subban’s case for Kucherov will come true. While the NHL has not set a date or location for its awards show, Las Vegas is likely to be selected. League officials have visited the city in recent weeks to check out suitable locations and availability to host their show, possibly just after the NHL Entry Draft, which is expected to be held on June 28-29, 2024, at the Sphere in Las Vegas.