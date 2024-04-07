Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes – 04/07/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
BLUE JACKETS (26-39-12) at HURRICANES (48-22-7)
5 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau — Dmitri Voronkov — Alex Nylander
Alexandre Texier — Cole Sillinger — Kirill Marchenko
James Malatesta — Justin Danforth — Carson Meyer
Mikael Pyyhtia — Brendan Gaunce — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski — Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov — Erik Gudbranson
Nick Blankenburg — David Jiricek
Malcolm Subban
Jet Greaves
Scratched: None
Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf laceration), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (lower body), Jake Bean (broken hand), Daniil Tarasov (upper body), Boone Jenner (personal)
Status report
- Neither team held a morning skate.
- Subban could make his first start for the Blue Jackets and first NHL appearance since Jan. 11, 2022, after Jet Greaves made 37 saves in a 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
More from THW:
- Blue Jackets Need Full Scale Review of Injuries & Recovery
- Blue Jackets’ Gaudreau Underrated in Second Half of 2023-24
- Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Blue Jackets – 4/6/24
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Teuvo Teravainen
Stefan Noesen — Jack Drury — Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Pyotr Kochetkov, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo, Scott Morrow
Injured: None
Status report
- Andersen could start after Kochetkov made 14 saves in a 4-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Friday.
More from THW:
- Ty Smith Can Be a Wild-Card for the Hurricanes Defense
- Hurricanes’ Frederik Andersen a Worthy Masterton Nominee
- Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Hurricanes – 4/5/24