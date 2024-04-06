Hurricanes’ Frederik Andersen a Worthy Masterton Nominee

It is playoff month for the NHL with just a handful of regular season games left on the docket. As the teams who have already clinched set their sights on the remaining games before the playoffs, the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) around the league have been nominating players for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The Masterton Trophy is awarded annually by the PHWA to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey. The Carolina chapter of the PHWA has nominated Carolina Hurricanes netminder Frederik Andersen.

The Journey Back to the Ice

Andersen missed 49 games during the 2023-24 season after a blood clotting issue was discovered on Nov. 4, 2023. There was no indication of when, or even if, he would return to the Hurricanes lineup at the time. Some were thinking he could miss the whole season after starting 4-1-0. While he was out, Carolina was running with Antti Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov for a stretch. The Hurricanes even claimed former Columbus Blue Jacket goaltender Spencer Martin off of waivers when Raanta struggled back in January. However, rumors started to swirl that Andersen could be eyeing a return to the ice in February or March at the latest.

The night before the trade deadline on March 7, the Hurricanes announced that Andersen was activated off injured reserve (IR) and was going to start versus the Montreal Canadiens. That night Carolina and Andersen went on to win the game 4-1 while the front office finalized a deal for forward Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins. From that game on, Andersen went on an absolute tear for the Hurricanes.

In his first seven games back, Andersen went 7-0-0 with a 1.14 goals-against average (GAA) and a .957 save percentage (SV%). That run shot his season totals up to 11-1-0 before the April 4 game against the Boston Bruins. After the 4-1 loss to the Bruins, his season totals are 11-2-0 with a 1.97 GAA and a .949 SV% with two shutouts in 14 games.

Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite missing those 49 games, Andersen seems like he’s not missed a beat going 7-1-0 in net for the Hurricanes since his return. It is very much needed for him and Carolina as he is in the first year of his current two-year, $6.8 million deal that is due to expire after the 2024-25 season.

Some fans were wondering what the Hurricanes’ plan for Andersen would be if he did not come back for the 2023-24 season. The rest while being away might have given him a chance to be the freshest goalie going into the 2024 NHL Playoffs. There is a good chance that he could be the Game 1 starter for Carolina when the playoffs begin after their final regular season game versus the Blue Jackets on April 16.

Andersen Joins Fellow Goalies for Nomination

Andersen is not the first netminder for the Hurricanes to be nominated for the Masterton Trophy. He is the seventh, since relocation from Hartford, to be given the chance to win the award. He joins a list featuring teammate Raanta (2021-22) along with names such as James Reimer (2019-20), Curtis McElhinney (2018-19), Dan Ellis (2012-13), Kevin Weekes (2002-03), and Arturs Irbe (1998-99). He could be the first Hurricanes player to win the award if chosen this season at the NHL Awards.

Overall, it is great to see Andersen back on the ice and playing well for the Hurricanes. It is only fitting that he gets the nomination from the Carolina PWHA Chapter for the Masterton Trophy. Even if he does not win it, to see what he had to overcome and play so well upon his return is the thing fans and the team appreciate more. Maybe a Stanely Cup could make it even sweeter for the 34-year-old Dane and the Hurricanes when it’s all said and done.