Frederik Andersen’s Return Sparks Hurricanes Division Title Hunt

The 2023-24 season has been an emotional rollercoaster for Carolina Hurricanes netminder Frederik Andersen. He was placed on injured reserve (IR) after doctors found a blood clotting issue in his leg back on Nov. 6, 2023. Since then he has missed over 30 games for the Hurricanes as he sought treatment. There was no timetable for his return for most of the season, while some even stated he might not return for Carolina this season. However, by late January there were some rumblings of a possible return for the Danish netminder. Through February, he was practicing progressively with the team with the idea of him returning soon. Once the calendar flipped to March, it was clear the man people call “Zilla” would return to the net and play again. Since his return on March 7, he has been Vezina Trophy-like for the Hurricanes.

Andersen Going Full Beast Mode

Andersen’s first game back from the IR was on March 7 versus the Montreal Canadiens in which the Hurricanes won 4-1. It was the same night they traded for forward Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins. In reality, they acquired two big-name players that night including Andersen. After his first game back, he has been on a historic tear over the next five games in the net. In six games since returning, he has posted a 6-0-0 record with a .951 save percentage (SV%) and a 1.34 goals-against average (GAA). Furthermore, he even posted a shutout versus the Florida Panthers back on March 14 stopping all 21 shots he faced.

Related: Hurricanes’ Andersen to Begin On-Ice Conditioning

To be able to come back from a serious medical issue like blood clots and have a run like this is inspiring. When asked about his form since coming back, Andersen stated, “I hadn’t really thought too much about it. I’m just trying to do what I can to be my best. Obviously, I’ve had a lot of help here and (from) the support system around me. It’s been really fun (playing again). You appreciate being back doing this, what you love. It feels good.”

Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In almost 360 minutes since his return, Andersen has only allowed eight goals in the six games he’s started. He has also stopped 155 of 163 shots over the last couple of weeks. The Hurricanes are reaping the rewards of his form, especially after how Pyotr Kochetkov and Spencer Martin have been while he was out. Carolina is now in a spot where they are comfortable with going to any of the three goalies on the roster.

They have been going with a rotation of netminders and it seems to be paying off to keep each guy fresh while not getting out of their rhythm. It’s a good problem to have when they have to figure out which goalie to go with each game while all three are playing in top form. Andersen has been on a six-game winning streak that takes his record to 10-1-0 with a 2.05 GAA and a .925 SV%. It is a run of form that any head coach would take right now as there are nine games left in the regular season.

Related: Hurricanes’ Andersen Can Clinch History This Season

The most recent win for Andersen came against his former team the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 24 when he saved 30 of 31 shots to secure the 2-1 victory. He stood tall all night to accumulate a .970 SV% in the process. If he starts, there is a good chance to extend his winning streak to seven games on Thursday, March 28 versus the Detroit Red Wings. It is a huge game for him as it could clinch a playoff berth for the Hurricanes. In doing so, it would be the sixth straight season of Carolina going to the NHL Playoffs under head coach Rod Brind’Amour.

All of this could lead to a huge confidence boost for Andersen who looks to replicate his playoff run last season. In nine games during the 2023 NHL Playoffs, he had a 1.83 GAA and a .927 SV%. If there is a chance he can replicate that or even have a better playoff for the Hurricanes, he could be in consideration for individual playoff hardware. Furthermore, a playoff form like that after everything he has dealt with could give him a significant morale boost going into the last season of his deal in 2024-25.

Stick Taps to Zilla

No matter how the rest of the season plays out, it speaks to the perseverance that Andersen had to overcome this season. To go through a diagnosis that he had to seek treatment for and fight his way back onto the ice. Even after just getting back on the ice, he had to get back in game shape which took over a month to accomplish. No one knew how he would be in his first game back since November, but it’s safe to say that he has not missed a step since his return. Andersen being 6-0-0 has given the Hurricanes the biggest boost of confidence as the 2024 NHL Playoffs draw near. If he is the main netminder for the playoffs and keeps up this run he is on, there is no stopping him or the Hurricanes as they look to capture Lord Stanley for the second time in franchise history.

All in all, it’s great to see Andersen back and playing like he is. It’s inspiring for the 34-year-old Dane from Herning to be thriving right now and on a hunt for a championship in Carolina.