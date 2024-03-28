Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Samsonov, Marner & Rielly

In tonight’s game against the Washington Capitals, Maple Leafs fans should look for a solid response following a hugely disappointing performance against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Head coach Sheldon Keefe expects a better effort and (surprisingly) more maturity from his players after the 6-3 loss.

Twice Toronto held one-goal leads and lost them with their costly mistakes and lethargic defensive play. Auston Matthews is sitting at an NHL-leading 59 goals this season, and he could hit the 60 mark tonight as the Maple Leafs try to reignite their offensive fire. However, they’ll need a collective response from their depth players in the absence of Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly.

Related: 7 Cool Things About New Maple Leafs Shane Doan

The Capitals were not expected to make the playoffs when the season began. Instead, it seemed they would try to balance Alex Ovechkin’s pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goal total while the team rebuilds. Yet, former Maple Leafs assistant Spencer Carbery has them doing all of the above and battling for a playoff spot.

The Capitals lost to Toronto last week and could present a tough challenge. Ovechkin remains a dangerous scorer, and the Maple Leafs must step up defensively. For the visitors, the playoff race is intense, and every win is crucial to their hopes.

Item One: Joseph Woll to Start Against the Capitals

Joseph Woll is set to take the crease tonight. He’ll have a chance to bounce back after his tough game against the Devils, where he stopped only 19 of 24 shots. Statistically, it was one of the worst games of his career.

Related: Today in Hockey History: March 28

With a record of 10-9-1 this season, Woll will aim to improve against a surprising Capitals team that has won six of their last seven games. Given the weight of this one game for both teams – it means much more to the Capitals than the Maple Leafs – it might turn into a difficult match for the Maple Leafs. Two things: first, Woll will be looking to make a statement between the pipes, and second, the team’s leadership – which was panned by Keefe – will likely respond hard.

Item Two: Ilya Samsonov Ready to Return for Maple Leafs

Things had been too quiet on the Ilya Samsonov front. However, he emerged from the shadows yesterday. We learned that his injury was a calf contusion – a bruise to the muscle tissues in the calf area resulting from direct trauma or impact.

Second, we learned that Samsonov is ready to play – at least, that’s his proclamation. With a record of 19-6-7 this season, more clarity about his return is a welcomed development for the Maple Leafs. His play has been solid since his reset, and he will bolster the team’s goaltending depth.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Depending on how Woll plays tonight, the team has 11 games remaining to figure out their goalie situation before the postseason. Martin Jones is still on the roster and is up to the challenge if called upon in an emergency. Will Samsonov reclaim the starting position if he remains healthy?

These are the three goalies who will carry the team into the postseason. While a significant part of the Blue & White fanbase is less than pleased with that reality, one never knows who might go on a heater in net during the playoffs.

Related: 7 Cool Things About Jumbo Joe Thornton

[As an aside, remember Anton Khudobin grabbing the spotlight with the Dallas Stars in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs when starter Ben Bishop was injured. He started 24 of the Stars’ 27 games during their run to the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. On that run, which the Lightning eventually won, Khudobin went 14-10 with a 2.69 goals-against average and .917 save percentage and one shutout.]

Item Three: Mitch Marner to Miss More Games With His Ankle Injury

Mitch Marner’s return will have to wait a bit longer. Word yesterday was that he would be out for two more games due to his ankle injury. That means he will miss the Capitals tonight and Saturday’s Buffalo Sabres game. However, he’s expected to practice full-out on Friday.

He seems to be gearing up for a return against the Florida Panthers on Monday. After missing so many games, can Marner return to form? He had put up 19 points in his past 12 games, including seven power-play points.

Item Four: Morgan Rielly’s Status Is Uncertain for Tonight’s Game

There’s still uncertainty about when Morgan Rielly will be ready for game action. He’ll likely be out for tonight’s game, but even if he’s ready, the Maple Leafs might err on the side of caution to see how their other defensemen can play in his absence. Rielly missed the Devils game, and his availability for tonight might be a game-time decision.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Rielly has been a significant contributor to the Maple Leafs’ offense this season, with seven goals and 44 assists (for 51 points) in 65 games.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

After the Capitals game tonight, the team will travel to Buffalo to play the Sabres on Saturday. They will return home to host the Panthers on Monday (April 1), followed by a match against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. Then, they have a few days off before they travel to play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, April 6.

The key for the Maple Leafs over the next five games will be to regain their consistency and defensive focus. They must tighten up defensively, minimize turnovers, and capitalize on scoring opportunities. Additionally, they must maintain discipline and composure throughout each game, especially in critical moments.

Finally, getting Marner and Rielly back from injury would be a significant boost to the team’s play. Overall, if the Maple Leafs hope to play well during the postseason, they need to play smart, disciplined hockey to win games and solidify their playoff confidence.