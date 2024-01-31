Hurricanes’ Andersen to Begin On-Ice Conditioning

On Wednesday (Jan. 31) morning, the Carolina Hurricanes released statements on behalf of general manager Don Waddell and Frederik Andersen with an update on the netminder’s recovery process. Andersen hasn’t played or practiced with his team since early November after medical testing discovered a blood-clotting issue.

“In November, Frederik Andersen was diagnosed with a deep-vein thrombosis and subsequent pulmonary embolisms,” Waddell said in his statement. “He has been on anti-coagulation medication since that time, and working with a team of experts to obtain medical opinions as to how he can return to playing safely. Frederik has resumed off-ice activities without complication and will now begin limited on-ice conditioning. We will provide additional updates as the process continues to progress.”

Frederik Andersen Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Gregg Forwerck /NHLI via Getty Images)

For his part, Andersen spoke with the excitement of a man who hasn’t been able to play the game he loves for more than two months. “I am thrilled that I’m a step closer to joining my teammates and competing on the ice,” he said. “I feel grateful for the help and support I’ve received from my family and doctors, as well as the entire Hurricanes organization.”

Related: What Hurricanes Fans Should Know About Blood Clots

Although a positive sign for his recovery, no timeline was given for Andersen’s return. Are the odds of him returning this season way higher than they were before the news release? No doubt. However, this is just another step toward the 34-year-old netminder rejoining the team’s lineup and not a signal of an imminent return.

Andersen’s Progress Could Impact Hurricanes Goalie Shopping

Today’s update makes it less likely the Hurricanes will be actively shopping for a starting goalie before the NHL’s trade deadline on March 8.

Latest News & Highlights

The team entered a nightmare scenario in the crease when Pytor Kochetkov was diagnosed with a concussion following the Hurricanes’ Jan. 11 game against the Anaheim Ducks – the then-unknowns surrounding Frederik Andersen’s recovery made the situation look bleak as only Antti Raanta and Yaniv Perets were left to tend the Hurricanes’ goal.

Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov has been activated off of injured reserve.



He is cleared to play and expected to be available as an option tomorrow night against Arizona, the #Canes' final game before their All-Star break begins. pic.twitter.com/jpgxKh3kDV — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) January 26, 2024

A day ahead of the Hurricanes’ final game prior to the All-Star Break, team reporter Walt Ruff announced that Kochetkov was medically cleared to play. It was welcome news, and now that we know Andersen will resume on-ice conditioning, things are looking up in Raleigh.