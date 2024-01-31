Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Hildeby, Petruzzelli, Hirvonen & More

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll use the downtime during the All-Star Break to catch fans up on some of the news about the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies. Also, I’ll comment on the possibility of Auston Matthews reaching the 70-goal milestone this season and discuss former NHL 70-goal scorer Bernie Nicholls and his desire to continue to hold his record with the Los Angeles Kings.

Item One: Midway Notes About the Toronto Marlies Goalies

Young Swedish goalie Dennis Hildeby started his AHL season off spectacularly. He was so good that when Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov was going through his downturn, Hildeby was called up to travel with the team. Many fans couldn’t wait to see him play his first NHL game.

That never transpired. The organization decided that it was best not to throw Hildeby into the fire so quickly. This was to be a season of learning the ropes in North America; ergo, Martin Jones had a ton of work while Hildeby watched. Since his return to the Marlies, he has faced some challenges.

Three of his last four starts have not gone well. Notably, he was pulled from a game against the Belleville Senators after giving up three goals on eleven shots. Despite a strong bounce-back contest in the subsequent game against the Charlotte Checkers, allowing only two goals, he allowed six goals against the Cleveland Monsters and another four against the Hershey Bears. As a result, his save percentage on the season has slipped to .907. However, because of his spectacular start, his goals-against average (GAA) remains at a respectable 2.49.

On the other hand, the other key Marlies goalie, Keith Petruzzelli, started the season poorly, but he’s on an upward trend. After winning his last two starts, Petruzzelli’s overall numbers are gradually improving. With his record of 6-5-1, he has a .881 save percentage and a 3.14 GAA. Despite facing challenges earlier in the season, Petruzzelli’s recent performances indicate a positive shift in his game.

Item Two: Roni Hirvonen Returns to the Marlies

If you haven’t heard Roni Hirvonen’s name in a while, there’s good reason. But he made a solid return to the Marlies lineup on Sunday after a challenging journey back from a significant injury. The Maple Leafs’ second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft had been sidelined since the AHL season’s second game, and the nature of his injury remained undisclosed until recently.

Hirvonen’s injury occurred in a game against the Utica Comets on Oct. 15 when he took a stick to the eye. He not only had to leave the game but was rushed to the hospital. The initial concerns were grave, with fears that he could lose the eye.

Hirvonen then faced some eyesight challenges, including periods of double vision. However, with time, his eye gradually healed. The recovery process spanned over three months, during which time the young player had no choice but to wait for his eyesight to return. Fortunately, it did, and he rejoined the Marlies lineup.

Spencer Knight of the United States makes a save against Roni Hirvonen of Finland during the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

In his first game back, Hirvonen provided the primary assist on Logan Shaw’s goal in the dying seconds of the first period against Hershey. His successful return to the ice showed that he had physically recovered and highlighted his determination to beat obstacles on his path to professional hockey.

Item Three: Bernie Nichols Talks About Rick Vaive’s Response to Auston Matthews Beating His Record

Yesterday, in The Athletic, author Eric Duhatschek wrote about the possibility of Auston Matthews reaching 70 goals this season. He spoke with former NHLer Bernie Nicholls, who himself scored 70 goals with the LA Kings during the Wayne Gretzky era. In the post, Nicholls debunked the cliche that players are happy to see their records broken. He simply doesn’t buy it.

Nicholls believes there’s a desire to hold onto one’s records. He believes any player would want to maintain their place in the record books for as long as possible.

Drawing on his own experience, Nicholls shares a story involving Rick Vaive, the former Maple Leaf whose single-season goal record Matthews has already passed. Despite the common response of expressing happiness for the new record-holder, Nicholls believes it’s more of a facade.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nicholls recalled a conversation with Vaive. As he tells it, “Rick said, ‘I’m happy for him.’ Nicholls responded, ‘Rick, there’s no chance in hell you’re happy for him.’ You want that record to still be your record” (from “The chase for 70 goals: Bernie Nicholls once did it and thinks Auston Matthews can, too,” Eric Duhatschek, The Athletic, 01/30/2024).

Nicholls, who holds the single-season goals record for the Kings, emphasizes his emotional attachment to that achievement: “If some kid comes along and breaks that, I’ll be pissed!”

This insight challenges the notion that records are easily relinquished, revealing the competitive spirit that continues to burn within those who have left an indelible mark on the record books.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With the All-Star Game upon us, we’ll see how much drive the players have to beat each other. While there’s a substantial monetary prize involved, I’m not sure that’s what will drive the great players. They have to want to show well against their colleagues. It’s the best of the best.

I have a feeling that, while one doesn’t see it on the surface, players like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Sidney Crosby are driven. That’s what makes them so dominant game after game. How that will translate into the All-Star Game will be fun to see.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]