Ducks News & Rumors: Zegras, Henrique, Luneau & Jones

The Anaheim Ducks will host the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday (Jan. 31) night in the final game for both teams before the All-Star break. The Ducks sit four points ahead of the Sharks in the overall standings while having one game in hand. The only team with a poorer points percentage than the Ducks (.367) and Sharks (.320) is the Chicago Blackhawks (.300).

There is plenty of news to pore over concerning the Ducks, despite a lightly-scheduled week in the NHL. There has been more trade speculation surrounding key forwards Trevor Zegras and Adam Henrique. We also have some positive injury news to address in the latest News and Rumors roundup.

Zegras Becomes a Popular Topic of Discussion

Zegras has been the subject of trade rumors since he missed the majority of training camp due to a contract holdout. The 22-year-old forward eventually agreed to a three-year deal that carries an average annual value (AAV) of $5.75 million. With the majority of teams on extended breaks due to bye weeks coinciding with the NHL All-Star Weekend festivities, several writers opened up mailbag discussions. It appears as though many fans are interested to know if Zegras would be a fit for their teams.

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic don’t see the Minnesota Wild getting involved in a potential Zegras sweepstakes: “Highly doubtful. There hasn’t been a sense that the Wild have any interest in Zegras, and regardless, how are they supposed to afford his $5.75 million AAV for the next two years?” (from ‘Time for the Wild to tank? Will it be an active trade deadline? Interest in Zegras? Ask Russo and Smith,’ The Athletic, Jan. 30, 2024). The Wild don’t have much wiggle room due to their salary cap situation, which includes more than $14.7 million in dead cap space for the 2024-25 campaign because of the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts.

Charlie O’Connor of PHLY Sports said he hasn’t “heard anything specifically linking the [Philadelphia] Flyers to Zegras, but during his interview with PHLY on Monday, president of hockey operations Keith Jones did strongly imply that the organization is now prioritizing the center position over defenseman in the wake of the Jamie Drysdale trade.” (from ‘Flyers mailbag: Trevor Zegras, Chuck Fletcher, and the trade deadline,’ PHLY Flyers, Jan. 26, 2024). Zegras has spent most of the 2023-24 season on the wing but still has upside as a top-six middleman. O’Connor thinks the Flyers could look into acquiring Zegras, with Morgan Frost being part of the package going back to the Ducks. The two teams already completed a blockbuster trade this season when Drysdale was sent to the City of Brotherly Love, along with a 2025 second-round pick in exchange for Cutter Gauthier.

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks

Eric Engels of Sportsnet envisions the Montreal Canadiens being involved in talks with the Ducks for Zegras. He wondered if the Canadiens, or any team for that matter, would consider moving a top-10 selection at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft for the dynamic forward. Engels doesn’t believe the Ducks will give Zegras away without expecting something significant in return. Just like many other pundits, Engels thinks any potential trade involving Zegras likely won’t occur until the summer. The Ducks can certainly afford to be patient with Zegras. He still has another two seasons left on his contract before being eligible for arbitration.

Rangers and Devils in the Mix for Henrique

On 32 Thoughts the Podcast, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the Rangers could be looking for two centermen after the announcement that Filip Chytil won’t return this season because of an upper-body injury. Initially, the Rangers were in the market for a fourth-line pivot, but the renowned hockey insider believes the team will set their sights on someone who can play higher in the lineup due to Chytil’s absence. Henrique would certainly fit that description.

Friedman “would find it very hard to believe, the Devils in particular have not looked into Adam Henrique.” He added that a lot of teams have probably been poking around the Ducks for Henrique because the 33-year-old forward can fit nicely into a variety of lineups while occupying several roles. He has brought up a potential reunion between Henrique and the Devils before. The team has holes to fill between the pipes and on defense, but adding depth down the middle would be a tremendous help as well. The Rangers make plenty of sense too, given the club’s recent struggles, and a shakeup to the top-nine forward group could be just what they need.

Luneau on the Mend from Knee Infection

Tristan Luneau told Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune on Tuesday (Jan. 30) that he is feeling much better. A knee infection forced the 20-year-old blueliner to miss the 2024 World Junior Championship. It’s unclear at this time if he will be cleared to play again this season, but being able to resume his training is a big step. General manager Pat Verbeek said that Luneau’s healthcare is the immediate priority before the Ducks likely return him to the junior ranks.

Tristan Luneau, Anaheim Ducks

Luneau’s rights in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) were traded from the Gatineau Olympiques to the Victoriaville Tigres on Jan. 5. The Ducks have until the start of the 2024 QMJHL Playoffs to decide whether or not to loan him to the Tigres. Time is quickly running out on the regular season, with Victoriaville’s final game scheduled for March 23. It would be great if Luneau could get his feet wet with some game action before potentially seeing playing time in the postseason. It would be a shame if his 2023-24 campaign was cut short, especially after he showed so much promise during his appearances in the pro ranks. It’s important to get him back to full strength and back on the ice to continue the upward trend in his development.

Jones Nearing Return to Lineup

Max Jones, who hasn’t played since Jan. 5 against the Winnipeg Jets because of an upper-body injury, was a full participant in practice Tuesday (Jan. 30). He rotated in on the fourth line during the session. Jones may not return before the All-Star Break, but it looks like it won’t be long before he is back in the lineup.

Once Jones is cleared, he could compete for playing time with Ross Johnston and Brett Leason for playing time. The 25-year-old Jones has contributed four goals, four assists, and 63 hits over 34 appearances this season.

Entering Break on a High Note

The Ducks have picked up a point in three straight games (2-0-1) going into Wednesday night’s slate. The team has a chance to build on that and avenge a 5-3 loss to the Sharks on Jan. 20. Following the contest, Frank Vatrano will head to Toronto to compete in his first career NHL All-Star Game.