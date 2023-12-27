Ducks News & Rumors: Carlsson, Henrique, Luneau, Port & More

The Anaheim Ducks return from the Christmas break on Wednesday (Dec. 27) with a home matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights. Before the league-wide shutdown, the Ducks were outscored by a 6-2 margin in a pair of losses to the Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken to open an eight-game homestand.

Just when the Ducks finally got Jamie Drysdale and Trevor Zegras back from extended injury absences, star rookie Leo Carlsson went down with an MCL sprain. Prospects Tristan Luneau and Vojtěch Port were also late subtractions from the 2024 World Junior Championship. We will cover those as well as the recent trade buzz surrounding pending unrestricted free agent Adam Henrique.

Carlsson Set to Miss 4-6 Weeks

The top-six forward group of the Ducks was dealt a significant blow Thursday (Dec. 21) versus the Flames when Carlsson sustained an injury to his right knee. He will be sidelined for four-to-six weeks after MacKenzie Weegar fell on his leg just before the midway mark of the third period. The 19-year-old Carlsson needed help to get off the ice after he was unable to put any weight on his right side.

Zegras, who was on the wing prior to his 20-game absence due to a lower-body issue, shifted back to center versus the Kraken. He skated between Alex Killorn and Troy Terry in the contest and scored the third lacrosse-stye goal of his NHL career. Chipping in offensively had been a problem for him prior to his lengthy appearance on the injury list, so it appears as though he benefited from a bit of mental reset. Players don’t often attempt moves like that if they are hurting for confidence, which is a big part of Zegras’ game.

Latest News & Highlights

The shakeup down the middle moved Henrique to the third line with Max Jones and Brett Leason, while Mason McTavish was back alongside Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome on the second combination. Henrique has played with a variety of linemates this season, but he has seen the majority of his playing time in a bottom-six role.

Henrique Trade Speculation Growing

Henrique is expected to be a popular name leading into the March 8 trade deadline. His versatility and ability to produce offensively will make him an attractive option for contending teams seeking depth.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman hinted at a potential reunion with the New Jersey Devils during 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on Dec. 18 “Adam Henrique, who once scored a very big goal in that rink in New Jersey, had a hat trick against the Devils on Sunday night. Sent out a tweet, always special to come back. I think he’s probably someone who doesn’t get enough attention. I think there’s going to be a number of good teams looking at him down the road. He’s an unrestricted free agent after the season. Good player.” Luke Fox of Sportsnet also mentioned Henrique as an option for the Toronto Maple Leafs, while Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff believes the Dallas Stars could be interested.

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Devils and Maple Leafs don’t need to prioritize forward depth, especially with more glaring needs on defense and between the pipes to consider. The Stars don’t exactly need help at center either. Still, Henrique would meaningfully bolster the forward depth of any of those lineups. The Colorado Avalanche makes plenty of sense as a potential trade partner because they need second-line assistance. The Ducks would probably need to retain salary in any trade involving those teams, which would improve the package sent their way in exchange for Henrique.

Ducks’ Prospects Unavailable for World Juniors

Luneau, who was loaned to Team Canada on Dec. 10 to participate in evaluation camp, was ruled out for the tournament because of a viral infection. He was unavailable for most of the practices and didn’t take part in any of the exhibition contests because of his illness. Luneau, who has appeared in seven games with the Ducks and six contests for the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League, is a big loss for Canada. He was slated to play on the second pairing and work on the second power-play unit. Luneau likely would have logged big minutes and served as a leader for the squad. It will be interesting to see what the Ducks decide to do with him once he returns to North America.

Related: Anaheim Ducks’ 2024 New Year’s Resolutions

Port was unable to play for Team Czechia because of an undisclosed injury. The 18-year-old blueliner has three goals and 12 points in 26 Western Hockey League appearances for the Edmonton Oil Kings this season. The Ducks selected him in the fifth round (161st overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

The Ducks only have two active players competing at the World Juniors, with Noah Warren playing on the second pairing for Canada and Rodwin Dionicio on the top defensive duo for Team Switzerland. Carey Terrance is with the United States, but he is serving as an extra forward. He can only be activated in the event of injury or illness to one of Team USA’s rostered players.

Ducks Need to Work Out of Funk

Amid trade rumors, injury concerns, and a 3-7-0 record in December, the Ducks have to start playing better at Honda Center. The team has a league-low five wins on home ice this campaign to go along with an NHL-high 12 losses. The Ducks face the Arizona Coyotes, Edmonton Oilers, Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, and Detroit Red Wings after hosting the Golden Knights. It will be difficult to improve at home with opponents of that caliber, but the Ducks can gain a great deal of confidence if they can manage to steal some points. The club embarks on a season-long, six-game road trip following that stretch.