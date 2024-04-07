Projected Lineup for the Coyotes vs Sharks – 4/7/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Arizona Coyotes at the SAP Center in San Jose tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (18-50-8) vs COYOTES (32-39-5)

6 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SCRIPPS

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller – Nick Bjugstad – Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse – Logan Cooley – Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli – Jack McBain – Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien – Alex Kerfoot – Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser – Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki – Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott – Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: None

Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Klim Kostin – Mikael Granlund – Fabian Zetterlund

William Eklund – Luke Kunin – Collin Graf

Flip Zadina – Jack Studnicka – Thomas Bordeleau

Jacob MacDonald – Nico Sturm – Justin Bailey

Mario Ferraro – Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Calen Addison

Henry Thrun – Kyle Burroughs

Mackenzie Blackwood

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Mike Hoffman, Kevin Labanc, Givani Smith, Ryan Carpenter

Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)

Status Report

The goaltending matchup will be Blackwood vs Ingram

Neither team held a morning skate

Both teams are eliminated from the playoffs this season

