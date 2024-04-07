Projected Lineup for the Coyotes vs Sharks – 4/7/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Arizona Coyotes at the SAP Center in San Jose tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (18-50-8) vs COYOTES (32-39-5)
6 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SCRIPPS
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller – Nick Bjugstad – Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse – Logan Cooley – Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli – Jack McBain – Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien – Alex Kerfoot – Michael Carcone
J.J. Moser – Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki – Michael Kesselring
Travis Dermott – Josh Brown
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: None
Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body)
More From THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Hurricanes – 04/07/24
- What the Coyotes Are Getting by Signing Sam Lipkin
Sharks projected lineup
Klim Kostin – Mikael Granlund – Fabian Zetterlund
William Eklund – Luke Kunin – Collin Graf
Flip Zadina – Jack Studnicka – Thomas Bordeleau
Jacob MacDonald – Nico Sturm – Justin Bailey
Mario Ferraro – Jan Rutta
Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Calen Addison
Henry Thrun – Kyle Burroughs
Mackenzie Blackwood
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Mike Hoffman, Kevin Labanc, Givani Smith, Ryan Carpenter
Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)
Status Report
- The goaltending matchup will be Blackwood vs Ingram
- Neither team held a morning skate
- Both teams are eliminated from the playoffs this season
More From THW:
- Igor Chernyshov – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile
- Maple Leafs Should Re-Sign Mark Giordano
- Sabres Extend NHL Record Playoff Drought to 13 Seasons