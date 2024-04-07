Projected Lineups for the Senators vs. Capitals – 04/07/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
SENATORS (33-39-4) at CAPITALS (36-30-10)
6 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN5, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux
Dominik Kubalik — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson
Boris Katchouk — Mathieu Joseph — Parker Kelly
Bokondji Imama — Mark Kastelic — Jiri Smejkal
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Erik Brannstrom
Jakob Chychrun — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)
Status report
- The Senators did not skate following a 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
- Stutzle, a center, did not play and is day to day. He was slow to get up after taking a hit from defenseman Niko Mikkola in a 6-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday.
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Ivan Miroshnichenko
Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Michael Sgarbossa
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Vincent Iorio
Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body)
Status report
- Oshie, a forward, took part in the morning skate but will miss his fourth consecutive game.
