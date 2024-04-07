Projected Lineups for the Senators vs. Capitals – 04/07/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

SENATORS (33-39-4) at CAPITALS (36-30-10)

6 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN5, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson

Boris Katchouk — Mathieu Joseph — Parker Kelly

Bokondji Imama — Mark Kastelic — Jiri Smejkal

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Erik Brannstrom

Jakob Chychrun — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)

Status report

The Senators did not skate following a 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Stutzle, a center, did not play and is day to day. He was slow to get up after taking a hit from defenseman Niko Mikkola in a 6-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Michael Sgarbossa

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Vincent Iorio

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body)

Status report

Oshie, a forward, took part in the morning skate but will miss his fourth consecutive game.

