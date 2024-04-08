Hurricanes’ Cap Situation Could Force a Martin Necas Trade

Recently on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek discussed that the Carolina Hurricanes could be forced into moving on from 25-year-old forward Martin Necas. The forward has had a strong season, recording 24 goals and 53 points in 73 games for the Stanley Cup hopefuls. However, due to salary concerns, he may be the odd man out this offseason.

Understanding Friedman’s Take on Necas

Just over 16 minutes into the podcast, Friedman said he believes “that one is going to come to an end this summer,” referring to Necas’ time as a Hurricane. This came amid the two hosts discussing the Hurricanes’ projected salary cap concerns, with many core players set to receive new contracts this offseason. With Teuvo Teravainen, Jake Guentzel, Jordan Martinook, Seth Jarvis, Brett Pesce, and Brady Skjei all either restricted or unrestricted free agents who need new deals this summer, and Dmitry Orlov, Jaccob Slavin, and Brent Burns the year after that, Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell will have his work cut out for him.

The hosts discussed how this season was viewed as the team going “all-in;” This makes sense with the Evgeny Kuznetsov and Guentzel acquisitions at the 2024 Trade Deadline and the team sitting near the top of the league’s standings. Their path to winning the Stanley Cup will not be easy, but they are among the favorites to get the job done.

Martin Necas, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It is important to note this conversation did not state there is animosity between Necas and the front office, or that this was something that is the consensus belief within the organization. This was purely speculation on which players Friedman believes are more likely to return and leave for next season. He reasoned with Marek as to why Necas could be the odd one out, stating how the front office are big fans of probability and are prioritizing Guentzel, Martinook, and Jarvis.

Who Replaces Necas?

In the event Necas is sent out of Carolina, something of value will come back in return as he is a restricted free agent. Unless he signs an offer sheet, he will garner massive trade interest, and trade talks will begin with a first-round pick or another asset with similar value. For now, the return is purely speculative, but who would replace him is not.

The Hurricanes recently signed Bradly Nadeau to an entry-level contract. The 18-year-old was selected 30th overall in the 2023 draft, and had a stellar year at the University of Maine, scoring 19 goals and 46 points in 37 games. Similar to Necas, he is a right-handed forward who plays right wing but can switch to center when needed. They are high-powered offensive talents who shift the dynamic when on the ice with their strong shots and vision. Whether Nadeau will make the jump to the NHL next season is currently unknown, but it is well within the realm of possibility.

Bradly Nadeau, University of Maine (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

The Hurricanes have other options if Nadeau is not ready. One name that sticks out is Jackson Blake. Blake, a right-handed forward who spent the past two seasons with the University of North Dakota, is currently unsigned but is a prime candidate to join the top six. He turns 21 years old this August, and had 22 goals and 60 points in 40 games this past season en route to becoming a Hobey Baker Award finalist. He, too, can play center or right wing and would fit in seamlessly in the Hurricanes’ middle six. While fans are making a lot of “armchair GM” decisions, they should rest assured knowing the hole left by Necas’ departure would be filled.

With the Hurricanes now in the final push of the regular season, it has become all but guaranteed that they’ll finish as the second seed in the Metropolitan Division. For now, this leaves them likely facing the New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, or Washington Capitals. Right now, fan focus should be on the rest of the regular season and the playoffs; they should not be worrying about Necas’ status as a Hurricane until the offseason begins.