Jaccob Slavin Breaks Hurricanes’ Points Record for Defenseman

When talking about Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin, he is known for his defensive prowess for being one of the best lockdown blueliners in the NHL. He is widely regarded as someone who can shut down the best forwards in the league while taking one or two penalties for an entire season. A former 2020-21 Lady Byng winner, he is often overlooked for the Norris Trophy for being the best defenseman in the NHL because it has now turned into a points-based trophy. At this point in his career, he should have two of those by now. Despite all that, he is very much loved by the franchise and the fans in Carolina. From the “Second C Stand For…” nickname to the way it’s always “Slavin doing Slavin things”, there is so much more to the guy from Denver, Colorado.

While Slavin doesn’t put up 80 to 100-point seasons like Cale Makar or Erik Karlsson, he is considered to be the best defensive defenseman in the league. However, when he does put up points, it does lead to good things. On Sunday, March 10, he once again etched his name into the record books for the Hurricanes after almost nine years in the franchise hunting down this milestone.

Take a Bow, Jaccob Slavin

While in a game where the Hurricanes defeated the Calgary Flames in a 7-2 rout, Slavin got a primary assist on a Brent Burns goal to make it 5-1 at the time. That assist was the 259th point of his career that put him first all-time in franchise history for a defenseman. The previous record holder was Justin Faulk who was drafted by the Hurricanes 37th overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. He played eight seasons with the team from 2011-12 to 2018-19. Slavin himself was a Carolina 120th overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft and made his debut in 2015-16. The fact that the now number one and number two defensive points leaders for the Hurricanes were teammates for four seasons shows the passing of the baton between the two.

Slavin has four goals and 24 points in 64 games so far this season for the Hurricanes. His best points season was when he accumulated 42 in the 2021-22 season. For a guy like Slavin, who is not built to stack up points every season, to accomplish this milestone with the team that drafted him has to be special. The former Colorado College product is someone who isn’t a ra-ra guy in the locker room. He is someone who leads by example and he does. Only committing one penalty all season (2020-21) is a huge feat, especially in the NHL today where almost everyone gets a good amount of calls against them. However, that is not Slavin’s style and it shows on the ice when he’s making big plays after big plays on defense for the Hurricanes.

Another casual three-on-one break-up for Jaccob Slavin.



It is still mind-boggling how Slavin was able to snuff out a 3-on-1 chance on Saturday, March 9 against the New Jersey Devils in Newark. That play is just one example of how he can play solid defense while not committing a penalty. Defensive plays like this are why he is considered a franchise cornerstone for the Hurricanes.

Slavin is currently in the sixth year of his seven-year, $37.1 million deal that he signed back in July 2017. He will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after the 2024-25 season. He will be almost 31 years old when his current contract ends. Many fans and most likely the Hurricanes will want to extend him to keep him with the franchise for his whole career.

The $5.3 million cap hit, which only takes up 7.07% of the Hurricanes salary cap, will probably go up on his next deal. For what Slavin brings to the Hurricanes, his current average annual value (AAV) is a steal all things considered. There is a chance he will get a raise and deservingly so. It would not be surprising if it increased to nearly $7 million AAV or more. Either way, he needs to finish his career with the Hurricanes who have seen him develop as one of the best defensive defensemen in the NHL as a former fifth-round pick.

An Accomplishing Feat

That feat is incredible in of itself to be a fifth-round pick who isn’t known to be a scorer or even a points stacker to become the franchise leader in points for the defense group. It is a great accomplishment and one that deserves all the recognition. No matter how the contract situation works out next season for Slavin and the Hurricanes, it is something special to see a guy like himself work so hard and accomplish such a milestone.

Congratulations Jaccob Slavin for the 259th NHL point and becoming the Hurricanes’ all-time leader in franchise history among defensemen.