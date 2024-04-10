Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Blues – 4/10/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
BLACKHAWKS (23-49-5) at BLUES (41-32-5)
8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSCH+, TVAS-D
Blackhawks projected lineup
Lukas Reichel — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev
Tyler Johnson — Andreas Athanasiou — Taylor Raddysh
Colin Blackwell — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson
Ryan Donato — MacKenzie Entwistle — Landon Slaggert
Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski — Jaycob Megna
Jarred Tinordi — Nikita Zaitsev
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Nick Foligno, Wyatt Kaiser
Injured: Connor Murphy (groin), Reese Johnson (concussion)
Status report
- The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate.
- Foligno did not make the trip to St. Louis for personal reasons; the forward is expected to play against the Nashville Predators on Friday.
- Murphy made the trip but the defenseman will miss his 35th straight game.
Blues projected lineup
Zack Bolduc — Robert Thomas — Brayden Schenn
Brandon Saad — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko — Zach Dean — Kasperi Kapanen
Nathan Walker — Nikita Alexandrov — Sammy Blais
Scott Perunovich — Colton Parayko
Torey Krug — Matthew Kessel
Nick Leddy — Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Marco Scandella
Injured: Justin Faulk (upper body), Jake Neighbours (upper body)
Status report
- Hayes will be a healthy scratch for the second time in three games after the forward played the first 76 games this season.
- Faulk, a defenseman, is likely to miss the rest of the regular season.
- Neighbours is day to day; the forward skated Wednesday but will not play.
- Hofer will make his second start in three games.
