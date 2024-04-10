Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Blues – 4/10/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

BLACKHAWKS (23-49-5) at BLUES (41-32-5)

8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSCH+, TVAS-D

Blackhawks projected lineup

Lukas Reichel — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev

Tyler Johnson — Andreas Athanasiou — Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson

Ryan Donato — MacKenzie Entwistle — Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski — Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi — Nikita Zaitsev

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Nick Foligno, Wyatt Kaiser

Injured: Connor Murphy (groin), Reese Johnson (concussion)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate.

Foligno did not make the trip to St. Louis for personal reasons; the forward is expected to play against the Nashville Predators on Friday.

Murphy made the trip but the defenseman will miss his 35th straight game.

Blues projected lineup

Zack Bolduc — Robert Thomas — Brayden Schenn

Brandon Saad — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko — Zach Dean — Kasperi Kapanen

Nathan Walker — Nikita Alexandrov — Sammy Blais

Scott Perunovich — Colton Parayko

Torey Krug — Matthew Kessel

Nick Leddy — Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Marco Scandella

Injured: Justin Faulk (upper body), Jake Neighbours (upper body)

Status report

Hayes will be a healthy scratch for the second time in three games after the forward played the first 76 games this season.

Faulk, a defenseman, is likely to miss the rest of the regular season.

Neighbours is day to day; the forward skated Wednesday but will not play.

Hofer will make his second start in three games.

