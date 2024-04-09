Oilers Should Avoid Trading for Jordan Binnington This Offseason

The Edmonton Oilers are preparing to make a deep playoff run this season, but one of their biggest question marks heading to the season’s conclusion is their goaltending. Stuart Skinner has been solid between the pipes while Calvin Pickard has provided stability as a backup this season, but it would be nice to strengthen their depth a bit next season. Jack Campbell has been a massive failure since signing a massive contract with the Oilers and hasn’t bounced back since being sent to the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Bakersfield Condors. In the recent 32 Thoughts podcast, it was revealed the St. Louis Blues could have someone the Oilers could use as a replacement, as Elliotte Friedman believes Jordan Binnington could be a potential trade piece if the Blues decide to rebuild in the offseason.

Binnington has been popular in the media previously for his on-ice antics which have made him a player that fans love to hate. He is still a very strong goaltender and was a big help to the Blues’ Stanley Cup victory back in 2019, but with the Blues appearing to be on the brink of a long rebuild, he could find himself looking for a new home next season. The Oilers have had some problems between the pipes in recent seasons and have struggled to find consistently strong play in the postseason, but Binnington is not someone they should be looking to bring in. Aside from his antics which have brought him plenty of publicity, he isn’t someone the Oilers need to move out assets to acquire.

The Oilers chose to invest in Campbell after a strong showing with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but he hasn’t panned out whatsoever. If they choose to flip assets for Binnington who is aging and hasn’t been strong in recent seasons with the Blues, it would turn out to be another mistake. The Oilers will likely be getting a new general manager next season as Ken Holland is expected to retire after the 2023-24 season, so I would understand if the new management wanted to make a splash and make some moves, but Binnington needs to be someone they avoid. There are plenty of other options out there, they just need to be patient.

Binnington’s Consistency a Concern

Binnington is having a solid season, especially when you consider how bad the Blues have been this season. He has posted a 2.88 goals-against average (GAA) and a .911 save percentage (SV%) through 55 games this season. The problem with him in recent seasons has been his consistency and while this season has been strong, the previous two weren’t great. In the 2021-22 season, he posted a 3.13 GAA and a .901 SV% through 37 games. In the 2022-23 season, he posted a 3.31 GAA and a .894 SV%. It could be argued that he has finally bounced back and is finding his game again, but I don’t buy it. Teams have made mistakes buying into one good season and it usually doesn’t pan out well, and I think Binnington is just another example of that.

It was impressive seeing Binnington be nominated for the Calder Trophy back in the 2018-19 season and also winning the Stanley Cup while owning the best GAA in the NHL. It was even more impressive when you go back and realize the Blues were in last place in the league during December, barely made the playoffs, and went on to win it all with Binnington playing like a prime Martin Brodeur. The problem is, we haven’t seen that dominance from him since. He is still a serviceable 1B goaltender on a contending team, but the Oilers don’t have any use for him.

The Oilers should consider bringing back Pickard, as he has earned another shot after a strong showing since his call-up from the AHL. However, if another star goaltender becomes available, whether that be via trade or in free agency, they shouldn’t hesitate to try and make a move. Most teams that win a Stanley Cup, if not all of them, have strong goaltending throughout the playoffs. While Skinner could be capable of having an unreal postseason, there will be concerns if he can’t perform in the upcoming playoffs and the Oilers find themselves back at square one.

For now, the Oilers need to focus on their upcoming playoff run. They have a strong team with incredible depth and have made the right acquisitions heading toward the postseason. While they continue to push for the top spot in the Pacific Division, they hope they can build some momentum heading into the playoffs and win their first Stanley Cup since 1990.