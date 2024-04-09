3 Players Who Can Take Jimmy Snuggerud’s Spot on the Blues’ Roster

The decision of the St. Louis Blues‘ top prospect, Jimmy Snuggerud, to return for his junior season at the University of Minnesota in 2024-25 has stirred considerable attention. Many initially anticipated Snuggerud to sign his entry-level contract after Minnesota’s Frozen Four aspirations fell short. However, with unfinished business on his mind, Snuggerud has chosen to extend his collegiate career, sparking speculation about the Blues’ plans for roster improvement this offseason.

It’s a consensus among Blues fans that the roster requires improvement. With Kasperi Kapanen, Sammy Blais, and Nikita Alexandrov set to become free agents at the season’s end, the Blues will have several openings to fill. What’s crucial to note is that these vacancies must be filled by signing top-six players with the flexibility to play in the top nine. A prime example of such a player is current Blues forward Brandon Saad.

When the Blues acquired Saad, they gained a player known for his versatility, consistent performance, playoff experience, and affordability. The deal has proven to be highly beneficial, and to remain competitive, the Blues should seek to add one or two players similar to Saad, albeit potentially younger, to bolster their roster.

The Blues might explore the trade block for potential acquisitions, a sensible approach given their roster needs. However, a more probable scenario involves the Blues making trades to acquire draft capital and to create cap space and roster openings. Subsequently, they could pursue two targeted moves in the free-agent market.

This strategy allows the Blues to strategically address their roster requirements while maximizing flexibility and resources. By leveraging trades for draft assets, they position themselves to make impactful signings in free agency, ensuring a balanced and competitive roster for the upcoming season while bridging the gap for some of their younger prospects.

Jake DeBrusk, RW, Boston Bruins

The Blues find themselves in a position where they need to fill Snuggerud’s anticipated spot on the roster while also providing support for developing players like Dalibor Dvorsky and Zach Dean. Jake DeBrusk emerges as a potential candidate for this role. Similar to Saad, DeBrusk brings invaluable experience, having been part of numerous Stanley Cup campaigns and possessing the versatility to slot into the top six.

During his tenure under Bruce Cassidy with the Bruins, DeBrusk primarily featured as a top-nine player but demonstrated the ability to seamlessly transition into the top six when required. This adaptability speaks volumes about his skill set and offensive capabilities, making him an enticing option for the Blues. Additionally, DeBrusk’s exposure to high-pressure playoff situations further enhances his value as a potential asset for a team such as the Blues aiming for postseason success.

DeBrusk’s recent resurgence and his subsequent removal from the trade block just before last month’s deadline underscored his value to the Bruins organization. With his increased production and playoff experience, he has solidified his status as a valuable asset for teams eyeing a deep postseason run, further enhancing his winning pedigree.

As DeBrusk approaches free agency at the end of the season, the Blues would be remiss not to pursue him. His track record of performing in the top nine, combined with his veteran presence, understanding of his role, goal-scoring ability, and skating prowess, make him an attractive target for a team like the Blues aiming to boost and reinvigorate their roster for 2024-25 and beyond.

Sean Monahan, C/LW, Winnipeg Jets

The center position has been a significant concern for the Blues this season, particularly with Brayden Schenn’s struggles. Schenn, who began the season as one of the top centers alongside Robert Thomas, failed to perform at his usual level for a considerable period. His lack of scoring, subpar passing, defensive lapses, and overall offensive ineffectiveness were evident and posed challenges for the team.

To address this issue, the Blues could benefit from acquiring a center that offers versatility by being able to play on the wing if necessary. Sean Monahan emerges as a fitting candidate for this role. While Monahan has faced challenges in recent years due to injuries and a somewhat strained situation with the Calgary Flames, he has shown significant improvement this season. Despite moving from the Montreal Canadiens to the Winnipeg Jets, he has consistently performed as a top-six center, demonstrating his resilience and value to potential suitors like the Blues.

Monahan’s resurgence this season, nearing the 60-point mark for the first time since 2018-19, underscores his continued relevance and value in the league. As he approaches unrestricted free agency, there will undoubtedly be multiple teams vying for his services, including the Blues.

For St. Louis, Monahan represents an enticing option for several reasons. Firstly, at 29 years old, he may be inclined to consider a shorter, bridge contract as he navigates the latter stages of his career. This presents an opportunity for the Blues to secure his services without committing to a long-term deal, allowing them flexibility in their roster construction.

Signing Monahan to a two-year bridge contract would align well with the development timelines of prospects like Dvorsky and Dean. These young players could benefit greatly from learning alongside seasoned veterans like Schenn and Monahan, enhancing their transition to the NHL.

Moreover, Monahan’s versatility and experience would make him a valuable asset, providing lineup flexibility and depth across the top nine. By adding Monahan to their roster, the Blues could bolster their offensive capabilities while also fostering the growth of their young talent.

Anthony Mantha, RW, Vegas Golden Knights

Anthony Mantha’s versatility and effectiveness in both offensive and defensive roles make him an appealing target for teams looking to bolster their roster in the offseason. While he may not directly replace Snuggerud, his presence would offer valuable depth and flexibility to the Blues’ lineup.

Mantha’s ability to play on both special-teams units, coupled with his willingness to drive to the net and create scoring opportunities, would make him a valuable asset who would strengthen their overall roster composition. His strong offensive and defensive impact efficiency ratings according to Andy & Rono further highlight his value as a well-rounded player capable of making significant contributions in various situations.

Moreover, Mantha’s physical presence in front of the net would add a dimension to the Blues’ offensive game, creating space and opportunities for his teammates. This, in turn, could provide opportunities for younger players like Zachary Bolduc and Jake Neighbours to earn more prominent roles in the top six.

Overall, signing Mantha would not only enhance the Blues’ offensive depth but also provide additional options for lineup configurations and special teams deployments.

How the Blues Can Make the Cap Work?

The Blues may consider making moves to free up cap space, potentially including trading Pavel Buchnevich to acquire draft capital and strengthen their prospect pool. These signings are likely to be bridge deals while they await the development of promising prospects like Snuggerud, Dvorsky, Dean, and Theo Lindstein.

St. Louis is known for its passionate sports fans who have high expectations for their teams, especially considering the winning tradition of the Cardinals and Blues. As a result, the Blues will prioritize ensuring their roster remains competitive and capable of winning games and qualifying for the playoffs. This commitment to success will drive their offseason decisions and roster construction strategies.