Blackhawks Bytes: Korchinski, Vlasic, Murphy, Bedard

Welcome to the latest edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.

The Blackhawks are winding down their season, with only a handful of relatively meaningless games left. Sure, the coaches and players are still trying to end the 2023-24 campaign on a high note. But wins and losses don’t really matter at this point. The focus now is on instilling teaching points, and giving valuable experience to the youngsters, which can translate into more success next season.

Everyone is doing a little bit of reflecting, as well as thinking about what the future may hold. This team has also become quite close this season, so they’re enjoying their time together while they can. With all that in mind, let’s get to some fun quotes and quips from the last few weeks.

Murphy Set to Return

Veteran defenseman Connor Murphy has been out of the lineup since Jan. 16 with a groin injury. But he joined the team for a full practice on Apr. 5, and the Blackhawks re-assigned 21-year-old blueliner Wyatt Kaiser to the Rockford IceHogs on Monday, Apr. 8. All signs point to Murphy returning for the last few games of the season.

Connor Murphy has been out of the Chicago Blackhawks’ lineup since Jan. 16. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

We found out after Friday’s practice that Murphy has been dealing with an osteitis pubic injury, which includes pain and inflammation of the groin and surroundings areas. It’s the same condition that’s kept Logan Couture of the San Jose Sharks sidelined most of the season. Murphy kept thinking his symptoms were subsiding, but as soon as he started ramping up his exercises it would get inflamed again.

With Murphy’s injury being more serious than originally thought, no one would have blamed the 31-year-old if he shut things down until next season. But that’s not how Murphy rolls. As long as he’s healthy enough, he feels it’s important to play. Said the defenseman,

Everyone says you get toward the end and people think it’s meaningless games. But I think as a player, there’s always something to play for, even as a teammate just trying to work as hard every day, no matter where you’re at health wise, to try and come back and be with the guys and help the guys and just show that you want to be a part of the solution and not just a part of the problem sitting out and not caring, letting guys going through a tough season on their own.

Murphy has become a leader and mentor on this team. It’s obvious he feels bad about not contributing more, both on and off the ice. He seems to be really itching to get back, even if it’s just for a short time. He wants to do his part, and show he cares. After all, despite trade rumors that have always swirled around Murphy, he’s signed with the Blackhawks through the 2025-26 season. He’s also the longest tenured player on the team. He’s invested in the club’s future.

Young Korchinski the Team Jokester

Murphy was supposed to be the veteran to bring 19-year-old Kevin Korchinski along. The two were paired together at the beginning of the season, similar to the veteran-prospect defensive duo of Seth Jones and Alex Vlasic. Since Murphy’s injury, Korchinski’s been paired mostly with Jaycob Megna. It’s no secret Korchinski’s been through a lot of growing pains this season. Would the road have been a little easier alongside the more seasoned Murphy?

It’s tough to say, but one thing we’ve learned is Korchinski isn’t letting the pressure get to him too much. He knows he’s young and it’s his first season in the NHL. He’s understands he still has a lot to learn, and he’s keeping the proper perspective.

The Athletic does a yearly poll where they pose some fun and lighthearted questions to the players. It’s always a big hit. From some of Korchinski’s responses, it appears he can take a joke just as well as dish it out. When asked if he’s ever touched Connor Bedard’s hockey stick, Korchinski responded,

Probably in practice or something. In games, I don’t mess with him. But maybe I’ll do that before a game and not tell him. Then when he gets a hat trick, I’ll have to touch it every game. (from ‘Blackhawks player poll: Fights, fashion, music and Connor Bedard superstitions’, The AthleticCHI – 4/4/24)

I think the young blueliner really should try this! Who doesn’t want to see Bedard score a hat trick?! When asked who’s most likely to become a general manager, Korchinski obviously wasn’t taking it seriously. “I think I’d be a good GM. I grinded all the NHL (video game) GM stuff as a kid. Made a lot of tough decisions.”

OK, Kevin! But his teammates got the last laugh when they pretty much unanimously agreed Korchinski was the worst dressed on the team. Here are some of their responses.

Megna: Korchinski. We’re working on it. We’re working on him. He’s going to get there.

Nick Foligno: I love him, but Korch has got some tough style. We’ve got to work on Korch’s style.

Arvid Söderblom: Korchinski. He’s still young. He’s got some stuff to learn.

Lukas Reichel: Korchinski. Maybe in a couple years, but he’s got to get a new suit, for sure.

Alex Vlasic: Korchinski. He’s not a slob, he just wears sweatpants all the time. I do, too, so I’m right up there.

Again, Korchinski can take a joke. Tongue-and-cheek, he countered, “I’m leading? Aw, man, that’s tough. Now I’m bummed out.”

We can see from this kind of good-naturing bantering that this team is bonding as a group, and really getting to know each other. To bring things full circle, Korchinski shows a sign of respect when he names his former D-partner as the best dressed on the team. “Whoever I give it to, it’s going to go straight to their ego. I’ll give it to Murph. He’s a really good dresser and he doesn’t have an ego.”

Murphy certainly does seem rather humble and honest whenever he speaks to the media. I guess now we know from someone on the inside that it’s really true!

Bedard Earning More Trust with Coaches

Let’s move on to the some of the strides these players have been making this season. 18-year-old Bedard is the youngest member of the team; younger even than Korchinski. But he’s beyond his years when it comes to his skill and hockey IQ. Which is why it was no surprise when this 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick made the team straight out of training camp. Heck, he made the team before he even got drafted, if we’re all being honest.

But even a generational talent like Bedard still has things to learn. He might know how to put pucks in the back of the net, and how to elevate everyone his plays with. But the defensive side of his game isn’t exactly his strong point. Even so, one thing we’ve learned about Bedard is he’s extremely serious about getting better.

Connor Bedard is trying to work on all aspects of this game in his first season with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When the Blackhawks faced the Dallas Stars on Apr. 6, they had to defend a 3-2 lead at the end of the game, with the Stars’ goaltender pulled. This is when you want you have your best defensive players out there shutting things down.

In this situation, despite his defensive inconsistencies, head coach Luke Richardson sent Bedard over the boards. Like he’s been doing with Vlasic and Korchinski and all the young players, Richardson wants them to learn and gain experience for the future. So sometimes they’re put in positions they aren’t exactly comfortable with, to see how they respond. “He (Bedard) likes ice time, so he’s eager to learn in this game to give himself more ice time,” Richardson said. “And he’s earning it.”

Sure enough, Bedard cleared the puck twice in the final sequence, helping to run out the clock and earn the Blackhawks the win. Now he has that much more experience under his belt when it comes to understanding the defensive side of the game.

“It shows Luke has some trust in me there,” Bedard said. “It’s a really important part of the game, and . . . it feels good to be trusted in that situation.”

I’m sure that’s music to everyone’s ears that Bedard cares about more than just scoring goals. He wants to get better in every aspect of the game, especially those that might be his weaknesses. We all know the two leading contenders for the Calder Trophy for best rookie are Bedard and defenseman Brock Faber of the Minnesota Wild. While it’s really hard to compare the merits of a forward versus that of a defenseman, much is being made of Bedard’s minus-38 plus/minus rating.

But based on the way Bedard is trending, and the fact that the Blackhawks are one of the worst teams in the league right now, I don’t think this will be a huge concern moving forward. Let’s check back on that rating in a few seasons.

Vlasic Not Given Enough Credit

The race for Calder might be between Bedard and Faber, but Mark Lazerus of The Athletic brings up a good point. If Blackhawks’ defenseman Alex Vlasic had played in just one fewer games last season, he’d still be considered a rookie under the NHL’s rules (he played in 15 games in 2021-22 and six games in 2022-23).

This is not the case, but the point is we shouldn’t be undermining the incredible job Vlasic has done this season. (from ‘Don’t forget about Alex Vlasic in debate between young stars Connor Bedard, Brock Faber’, The AthleticCHI – 4/7/24). This has really been his break-out campaign. The 22-year-old has been a top-pairing defenseman all season, in his first full season in the NHL!

Vlasic’s ice time is second only to his D-partner, Jones, and the two of them match up against the opponents’ top players every night. Vlasic has proven strong, fast, and physical. Plus, he uses his 6-foot-6 frame and long reach to win puck battles. He’s calm, cool and collected out there, and he does it on a consistent basis. It’s really quite amazing that he’s come this far, this fast.

As a matter of fact, The Athletic’s Harman Dayal published an article where he ranked Vlasic as the second-best shutdown defenseman in the league. In the league!!! (from ‘Who are the NHL’s best shutdown defensemen and whey are they so valuable?’, The Athletic – 4/4/24)

Going back to the Blackhawks’ player poll, Vlasic’s teammates certainly know what they have in the young blueliner. When asked who doesn’t get enough credit on the team, forward Ryan Donato didn’t hesitate to answer Vlasic.

He’s basically our best player every single night this year and he’s a very team guy. You don’t really notice him as much getting points, getting on the stat sheet, but he’s one of those guys that it matters every day going against the other team’s best players. Especially as a young guy taking on that role, is pretty hard.

Blackhawks’ Tyler Johnson and former two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Tampa Bay Lightning added, “I think Vlasy’s pretty special. I know he gets a lot of credit, but I think in a few years, the whole league will really know.”

So while it might be hard to watch yet another losing season, just remember this team really is going somewhere. Together and individually, they’ve made strides that might not seem huge in the moment. But if you look at the big picture, they’re all adding up.

I hope you've enjoyed this edition of Blackhawks Bytes. We'll have plenty of hockey coverage even as the season comes to a close; including player grades, reflection on the season and 2024 NHL Draft coverage. We're also planning on following the Rockford IceHogs' playoff run.