Blackhawks Building Blocks: Bedard, Slaggert, Korchinski & More

The Chicago Blackhawks are in the home stretch of their 2023-24 campaign. They’re currently benefitting from some easier competition, translating that into more wins. Coaches and players don’t tank, and the club is hoping to end the season on a high note. Even though these final games are meaningless in the standings, head coach Luke Richardson has the team looking at how they can build towards next season.

We all know this team is being built around new franchise cornerstone Connor Bedard. Let’s look at the chemistry and bonds he and some of the other players are already building.

The Fatherly Bond: Foligno & Bedard

Veteran Nick Foligno has become the Blackhawks’ de facto captain, and his first order of business has been taking Bedard under his wing. As the 2023 first overall draft pick, Bedard has so much talent it’s easy to assume he just knows everything he needs to know. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. Sure, he has tons of skill and is adept at putting the puck in the net. But what about adjusting to all the subtleties of the NHL? What about becoming more responsible defensively? Being a good center? Winning faceoffs? The truth is there’s always something to learn.

Foligno knows that. He also has a lot of expertise, being in the league for 17 years. Check out this exchange when Foligno was recently mic’d up for a game.

Nick Foligno to a mic’d up Connor Bedard: “There’s so much to teach you and I don’t have enough contract time. I’m gonna have to stay in Chicago like five more years after I retire.” 😂 #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/ykDcLKQyiS — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 13, 2024

I absolutely love the way Bedard scooches closer in such a receptive way. The great thing is he’s so humble and he’s such a student of the game. He probably knows more than anyone how much he still has to learn. It’s like he’ saying, “Tell me more! Tell me everything! I want to learn!”

Here’s another post-game comment from Foligno about Bedard.

What I really liked — and this might not get written about — but on the first five-on-five goal we had, he comes beneath me, I give it to him and now they’re on a two-on-one. He’s not ahead of the play; he’s not trying to cheat. You can see he’s understanding now his positioning as a centerman in this league…and then his natural abilities take over because of that.

The eye test alone confirms Bedard is improving on his already exceptional skills. His talent and hockey IQ stands out, and he seems to be getting more and more comfortable. His stats back it up too; he’s exploded with six goals and 21 points in the 16 games since returning from jaw surgery (he had 15 goals and 33 points in over twice as many games [39] games before that). It’s phenomenal to see Bedard improving his skills to fit with the team and make him a better all-around player.

The Linemate Bond: Bedard & Kurashev

Bedard and Philipp Kurashev have been linemates on the top line for most of the season. Once Taylor Hall’s season ended due to ACL surgery, Kurashev was pegged as the player that made the most sense to skate with Bedard.

Kurashev has done an admirable job keeping up with, and benefitting from, the 18-year-old’s talent. He’s blown away his career-best statistics (9 goals, 25 points in 2022-23); registering 14 goals and 30 assists for 44 points so far this season.

We’ve already discussed how Bedard is always striving to learn, and it’s rubbing off on Kurashev as well.

Connor Bedard immediately goes to the iPad after his shift ends, and his linemate Philipp Kurashev wants a look too. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/AyLF7jlr6K — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 20, 2024

On Mar. 12 the Blackhawks matched up against the Anaheim Ducks, trouncing them by a score of 7-2. Both Bedard (1 goal, 4 assists, 5 points) and Kurashev (2G, 2A, 4P) finished the night with the best points totals of their careers. Bedard expressed how much he enjoys playing with his Swiss linemate.

I’m just trying to give him the puck. He’s so good at getting himself open when someone else has it. I love playing with him. The best part is, we’re always talking about plays…and that makes it so much fun.

I’m sure Kurashev would defer that he’s just trying to get Bedard the puck! But that’s the point; they’re figuring out each other’s tendencies and developing the right chemistry to get the puck in the back of the net.

Will Kurashev still play with Bedard on the top line next season? It’s tough to say; Hall will be back and prospects such as Frank Nazar and Oliver Moore might be in the mix as well. But for now, Kurashev has a head start on his chemistry with Bedard.

The Brotherly Bond: Bedard & Raddysh

Bedard and forward Taylor Raddysh live in the same apartment building, and this close proximity has been an opportunity for them to become close. When Bedard broke his jaw, Raddysh and his wife and dog spent the night in Bedard’s apartment, just to make sure he didn’t need anything in the middle of the night. The two teammates often carpool to and from the airport, home games, and sometimes to practice together. This one-on-one setting gives them an chance to open up a little bit with each other. Bedard is certainly appreciative of the support, it being his first season in the NHL and living in Chicago.

“He pretends to be my older brother sometimes,” Bedard said. “He’s someone I’m super close with, and he means a lot to me. Things like that [that] he does have really helped me out.”

Chicago Blackhawks’ Taylor Raddysh is trying to support the young Connor Bedard, who lives in his building, as best he can. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

“Anything he needs help with, anything he needs of me, I try to be there for him and help him as much as I can,” Raddysh said. “He’s 18 years old, and it’s hard being by yourself. When times are tough with hockey, when you feel like you need someone to talk to, I feel like I’ve been a pretty good guy for him to lean on. And [he is] for me, as well, when I have some questions.”

Raddysh himself is only 26 years old and in just his third season in the NHL. He’s not exactly the “expert” on things. As a matter of fact, he’s in the midst of a tough season production-wise, with only five goals and 12 points in 64 games. But that’s meaningless when it comes to supporting a friend.

“No one has ever really needed to lean on me for anything,” Raddysh said. “I know he’s not in need to have me around, but whatever he needs help with, I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job with it…He has helped me grow that way — into more of a man.”

There’s something to be said for how giving to others is also a gift to yourself. It seems to be the situation between Raddysh and Bedard. The former will be a free agent at the end of the season, and there’s no guarantee the Blackhawks will re-sign him. But either way, both young men will come away from their friendship better people.

Slaggert on His Journey

There’s been much discussion about the Blackhawks building the right culture, and that goes hand-in-hand with acquiring players with the right character. Landon Slaggert was drafted in the third round (79th overall) by the Blackhawks in the 2020 NHL Draft. He hails from South Bend, Indiana and is coming to the Blackhawks straight out of his senior year at Notre Dame.

After his first practice with the Blackhawks, the Slaggert exemplified that kind of character right from the get-go.

Landon Slaggert credit his family and friends for helping him get to the NHL and the emotional roller past he’s been on, ending his collegiate career one day and signing with the #Blackhawks the next. pic.twitter.com/B8ljRPmUe2 — Joe Brand (@Joe_Brand1) March 12, 2024

The first thing this 21-year-old young man does is thank the support group he’s had to help get him to this point. Now, that’s class! When he made his NHL debut at the United Center on Mar. 15, Slaggert had over 40 of his closest friends, family members, teammates and coaches in attendance to cheer him on. He also joked he couldn’t afford the NHL’s $2500 fine for going helmet-less during the traditional rookie lap, since he was still technically in college. But apparently his teammates took his helmet from him before he hit the ice.

Slaggert laughed at himself after the game that he forgot the pucks for his rookie lap and said his teammates took his helmet from him before warmups so he had to let his sweet head of hair blow in the wind #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/Vv4n2Rv4fl — Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) March 16, 2024

I’m sure someone else, or the organization, is flipping the bill for the fine. Slaggert is an easy person to root for. He’s expected to be a depth shutdown forward that will play fast, hard and cause some havoc. He actually had his first NHL shift on the penalty kill, which is rather unusual. (from ‘5 Thoughts on Blackhawks’ loss to Kings: Landon Slaggert’s debut, Lukas Reichel’s return’, The AthleticChi – 3/15/2024)

Definitely someone to watch as the season winds down.

Korchinski Developing an Edge

19-year-old Kevin Korchinski is having a rookie season with a lot of ups and downs. But this is to be expected from a young defenseman who probably could have used some seasoning in the AHL. Unfortunately, Canadian league hockey rules made him ineligible, so the organization decided to let Korchinski cut his teeth with the rebuilding Blackhawks instead of heading back to his junior team, the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Defenseman Kevin Korchinski is playing with the Chicago Blackhawks this season at just 19 years old. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native is known as an offensive defenseman, but as he adjusts to NHL life and higher quality competition, both his offense and defense have suffered. The good news is Korchinski recently notched a goal in two consecutive contests, bringing his scoring totals up to five goals and 13 points on the season. But the bad news is he and his defensive partner Jaycob Megna were a minus-4 in their game against the Los Angeles Kings on Mar. 19. Coach Richardson talked about how Korchinski needs to develop more of an edge to win more battles on the ice.

Kevin is the greatest kid in the world; he’s a really nice kid. He’s got to get a little bit of an edge that he’s not letting anybody into that crease. They’ve got to go all the way around him, the long way. That allows him to get on the right side, to get under sticks so there’s no tip goals and rebound goals.

It turns out Korchinski took this advice to heart. The very next day at practice Richardson put the team through a drill where they did one-on-one battles involving boxing opponents out around the net. Here’s Korchinski versus Foligno.

Blackhawks working on box-out drills. Korchinski goes against Foligno. pic.twitter.com/W6nKpLuvAk — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) March 20, 2024

Foligno was so proud of Korchinski’s compete level he banged his stick along the boards afterwards, and gave the youngster a fatherly pat on the helmet.

Many people have been down on Korchinski for the struggles he’s had this season. But we must remember he’s still so young, and his body hasn’t filled out completely yet either. He’s essentially a boy playing among men. But he appears to be fully committed to getting better, and his learning curve this season is commendable. Oh, and can we circle back to this Foligno guy?! Job well done, once again, for the veteran to go out of his way to help out the rookie.

Let’s see if Korchinski can carry that tenaciousness he showed at practice into the remaining games.

Korchinski & Vlasic: Second Career?

When you listen to interviews from players that have won the Stanley Cup, or that are making a deep run in the playoffs, they always bring up the bond and the brotherhood they have with their teammates. They go to battle with, and for, each other every night, so they might as well get to know each other, right? Developing bonds off the ice can often translate into success on the ice.

Apparently, there was a Blackhawks’ team bonding pizza night recently. If you follow players and their wives/girlfriends on Instagram you can pick up some amazing nuggets. I have my colleague Brooke LoFurno to thank for keeping me in the loop! From this night we learned that Korchinski is pretty good on the guitar, and he and fellow blueliner Alex Vlasic put on a bit of a show for everyone.

Korch and Vlasic Zach Bryan back up singers? 🎶 pic.twitter.com/CnPKBMm0dY — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 6, 2024

Should they give up their day jobs?! Probably doesn’t pay as much, so I don’t think we need to worry about losing these two out on the ice.

I don’t know about you, but it appears this Blackhawks’ team has the building blocks they need, and they’re utilizing them to the fullest. They’re all working together to support each other and build bonds, both on and off the ice. Each person has their own contribution to make, and they are being receptive to giving where they can, and taking when they need it.

With this in mind, we should be looking forward to a more successful 2024-25 season as the rebuild continues.