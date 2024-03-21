Oilers Reportedly Walked Away From a Sean Walker Trade

The Edmonton Oilers had ample opportunity to add significant pieces at this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. They successfully acquired Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks, then added depth defenseman Troy Stecher from the Arizona Coyotes. GM Ken Holland was also rumored to have kicked tires on Chris Tanev, Jake Guentzel, and Tyler Toffoli. The cost was too dear in some cases. In others, Edmonton became the second choice.

One player Elliotte Friedman has now confirmed was on the Oilers’ radar was defenseman Sean Walker. The former Philadelphia Flyer was traded to the Colorado Avalanche for a first-round pick in 2025 and Ryan Johansen. This is a player the Oilers absolutely could have landed.

Sean Walker, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As for why they didn’t, that’s not entirely clear. Speculation is that Holland felt a first-rounder, even in 2025 was too much.

Friedman Says the Oilers Walked Away

On the latest 32 Thoughts podcast Friedman states that Edmonton took a long look at Walker. In the end, they decided not to do it. Friedman didn’t get into the details as to why, but after Walker scored two goals against the Oilers this past weekend, it’s a decision that is being questioned. “Edmonton took a long look at Walker,” Friedman said. “Ultimately decided not to do it. And Colorado got him.”

What’s intriguing about the failed deal is that the Oilers might have been able to offer a better package to Philadelphia. Johansen was injured at the time of the trade and while the Flyers had intentions of sending him down, an injured player can’t be demoted. As a result, he’s taking up a roster spot and salary cap space even though he’s likely to never play for the Flyers. Conversely, the Oilers might have been open to moving Cody Ceci. A first and Ceci would have been a better return for the Flyers and hindsight being 20/20, GM Daniel Briere might have preferred that trade. He would have landed a player with a smaller cap hit and someone who could have played while the Flyers are still in the playoff mix.

Ultimately, the trade didn’t go down and time will tell if it was wise for Holland not to pursue that deal more aggressively.