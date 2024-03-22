Blue Jackets’ GM Search Includes 30-40 Names (Report)

Columbus Blue Jackets’ acting GM John Davidson made no secret that the search for the next General Manager would involve going through a list of many candidates. Per a report from TSN, there is a sense of just how wide-reaching this search is.

On Thursday night’s edition of Insider Trading, Pierre LeBrun stated that there are “30-40 names” potentially on the Blue Jackets’ list. He then added that there could be more names added later.

INSIDER TRADING…



– Wilson back in hot water with Player Safety

– Added importance for CAN, U.S. at world championship

– GMs/coaches meeting in September

– More on NHL/Amazon show

– #CBJ GM candidates

– NHL Awards Show plans



MORE: https://t.co/ULnR1Ll4oq pic.twitter.com/1LYN9aeVhm — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 21, 2024

“They are 30-40 names deep so far on their original list of GM candidates for the Columbus Blue Jackets GM job,” LeBrun said. “They have not interviewed anyone yet. They’re still in the process of reaching out to people. Also, candidates have reached out directly to them. And some other front offices have forwarded some names that they feel that the Blue Jackets should speak with.”

Lebrun went on to say that the Blue Jackets could add other names in the coming month depending on what teams miss the playoffs. Earlier on Thursday, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman in 32 Thoughts said the Blue Jackets were not going to use a search firm as part of their hiring process. Davidson said any talk about potential favorites for the job is premature.

Experience Matters

LeBrun ended the segment by stating what Davidson has said on record previously that the Blue Jackets are looking for someone with front-office experience. It doesn’t have to be a previous general manager. But it does have to be someone who has been in that setting before.

John Davidson has cast a wide net in searching for the next GM of the Blue Jackets. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

A lot of people have wondered if this could mean someone like Rick Nash. Nash was just named the GM of Team Canada for the upcoming World Championships. He is the Blue Jackets’ Director of Player Development. He was named to that role in June 2021 after spending two seasons as a special assistant to the GM. He has yet to hold the title of GM or assistant GM in the NHL. With so many names being considered, it’s reasonable to believe he would get consideration but to say anything beyond that is premature.

You May Also Like

The fact that the team is considering so many names while other teams are recommending names is a promising development for the franchise. It shows that there is a lot of interest. Why wouldn’t there be? A deep and talented prospect pool to build from is a situation any GM would love to walk into. It also doesn’t hurt to host a Stadium Series game in 2025 either.

The Blue Jackets have to get this hire right especially from a vetting perspective. They need to take their time and properly evaluate all candidates. Ideally, they’d like to have someone in place by the NHL Draft. That would allow up to three months for them to make this all-important decision.

The Blue Jackets said they’d look far and wide. They’re doing just that. Can they find the one that will finally lead them to their most sustained success? Time will tell on that one.