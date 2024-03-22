Where Should the Maple Leafs Play Easton Cowan Next Season?

It’s safe to say, the Toronto Maple Leafs selecting Easton Cowan 28th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, is definitely starting to pay off big time. While many were questioning the selection, including myself, it’s one that is benefiting the Maple Leafs as he is now the team’s top prospect. His play as of late supports that claim.

Cowan has put up an incredible and historic draft plus one season, as he’s in the midst of a 34-game point streak. His streak puts him on top as the London Knights franchise leader for a point streak after registering two assists against the Windsor Spitfires. The last time he didn’t record a point was back on November 24th and also missed two weeks because of the World Junior Championship. During that span he’s recorded 64 points, a 1.88 point per game average.

Cowan’s dominance in the Ontario Hockey League has caught the attention of many this season. He’s vaulted himself into the top-10 in league scoring with 92 points and is going to finish just shy of the 100-point mark. Had he not missed the start of the OHL season and playing for Canada ar the World Junior tournament, he definitely would’ve surpassed that mark. As Cowan and the Knights prepare for a deep and long postseason run, many will start asking the question; where should Cowan play next season, OHL or NHL? It’s definitely a conversation that needs to be had.

Cowan Takes Major Step

There’s a reason why Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said that he wouldn’t entertain anything if Cowan’s name came up in trade talks ahead of the deadline. He’s taken his game to another level and really hasn’t looked back to this point. This point streak is a big reason why he can be an impactful player for this team.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Coming into the season, many were wondering what kind of expectations Cowan would have after being selected in the first round. In an episode of the podcast I co-host, Sticks in the 6ix, we had in-game host for the Knights Kyle Grimard on to discuss that. He predicted that he would be within the 30-35 goal range with 80-plus points. He’s at 32 goals and 92 points, a spot-on prediction and even compared his jump in production to that of Luke Evangelista where he had 111 points in his D+1 season. (12:30 mark).

This season, you saw exactly why Cowan was at the top of the Maple Leafs’ list on draft day. His motor doesn’t stop as he’s always engaged in full on attack mode. He’s relentless when chasing down pucks and pressuring players. You always see the energy, skill, speed, tenacity and work ethic that can make him a player that the team can rely on in the future. We’re even starting to see a physical element to his game as he isn’t afraid to play with an edge and get chippy.

This is the kind of full package player that the Maple Leafs can benefit from if you were to insert him into the lineup now. Sportsnet’s Jason Bukala even compared him as a modern-day Darcy Tucker. While we should temper expectations with player comparable, the intensity he plays with is right up there. He’s 18 years old and still developing.

OHL vs. NHL

After dominating this season, would another one in the OHL be beneficial for Cowan? Or is he fully ready to take the next step and play in the NHL?

Another season in the OHL wouldn’t hurt at all, as Cowan can continue with his development and not rush to the next level. That’s the last thing you don’t want to do. In addition, he can continue being a leader, playing in key situations and have another crack at the World Junior Championship after a disappointing end. The downside is that after already taking a big step with his overall play and production, he’ll continue to dismantle the competition. That’s not a bad thing, but he may not have anything left to prove at this level, aside from adding some hardware to show that he can dominate his age group. Aside from that seeing another strong season is most likely best for him.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

If you’re wondering, “Why not send him to the American Hockey League?”, it’s because Cowan isn’t eligible to move up to the pro level. Per the NHL-CHL agreement, in order for Cowan to be able to play in the AHL he needs to be 20 years old or have played four major junior seasons. He’d only have two full seasons (played seven games in 2021-22) under his belt and would only be 19 when his third season starts.

Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is an example of a teenager playing in the AHL with the Coachella Valley Firebirds in 2022, but there was an exception. Wright wasn’t getting the play time in the NHL, was sent down on a five-game conditioning stint, but eventually found himself back in the OHL after the World Junior Championship.

While Cowan could benefit from some time in the AHL, it’s not an option. Which is why the NHL is the only other one available. The good thing is, there’s the nine-game tryout window before his entry-level contract kicks in. If the Maple Leafs feel like he isn’t ready for the next level, they can send him to the Knights during that window. Fortunately, this won’t end up in a complicated way like Wright’s situation, but the Maple Leafs need to be smart on how to deal with where to send Cowan and not make the wrong decision.

Where Should Cowan Play?

Cowan already got a taste of life in the NHL during training camp and standing out for the Maple Leafs in the preseason. He already has some experience under his belt, which is a great thing for him heading into next season. But is it going to be enough?

It’s better to play it safe and send him back to junior for another season of dominance and not risk putting him in a bad spot with his development. Plus, the team is already set up the middle and roster spots will be limited. Although, he could have plenty of reasons not to go back as he could have a tremendous camp and make it difficult for the team to send him back down, like Fraser Minten did.

Whether it’s the OHL or NHL, Cowan is going to play the way he knows how. That’s with his puck-hounding mentality and smarts on the ice.