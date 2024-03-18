Easton Cowan Breaks London Knights’ Point-Streak Record

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan is making his mark in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with his phenomenal performance for the London Knights. He’s also supporting his choice as the Maple Leafs’ first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Cowan was selected 28th overall by the Maple Leafs.

Cowan Has Written His Name in the London Knights’ Record Book

Yesterday, Cowan wrote his name in the Knights’ record books when he extended his point streak to an impressive 34 games. In the Sunday game against the Windsor Spitfires, he registered two assists in his team’s 7-4 win. Interestingly, he set the record on his first of two assists in the game. If that would have happened in the NHL, someone would have been all over the event. However, no one appeared to collect the puck or mark the monumental occasion (from “34 games! Easton Cowan sets new London Knights point-streak record, Jim Parker, London Free Press, 17/03/2024).

Cowan’s accomplishment passes the previous franchise record held by Dave Gilmore, set during the 1993-94 OHL season. During his streak, Cowan has shown far more offensive power than anyone might have expected. Last season, he put up 20 goals and added 33 assists (for 53 points) in 68 games. This season, in only 52 games, he’s already put up 32 goals and added 60 assists (for 92 points). As interesting, he has a strong plus/minus rating of plus-36. He currently ranks in the top six in OHL scoring.

Cowan’s Hockey Journey Before the 2023-24 Season

Before his time with the Knights, Cowan played Junior B hockey in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) with the Komoka Wings, where he first showed his potential with 34 points in 24 games. Since joining the Knights, he has continued to elevate his game. He’s earning recognition as one of the Maple Leafs’ top prospects. His impressive play at both the Traverse City Prospects Tournament and Maple Leafs training camp earned him a spot with the organization, where he has flourished on and off the ice.

As Cowan continues to thrive with the Knights, right now he’s focused on contributing to the team’s success. With just two games remaining in the Knights’ regular season, both Cowan and his Knights team are on track for successful seasons. The Knights are currently leading the Western Conference and the entire OHL. Their upcoming games will allow Cowan to add two more games to his record-breaking current total.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Given his success, Maple Leafs fans have to wonder if there might be a chance he’d find his way to the parent team’s roster for the postseason. If not this season, given his talent and drive, it can’t be long before he’ll have his chance with the big club.

All indications suggest that he’s going to be a solid professional. He has exceptional talent and dedication, and could very well be ready to make a lasting impact in the NHL.