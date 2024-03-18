Jets Keep Pedal Down in Win Over Blue Jackets

The Winnipeg Jets kept the offence rolling as they won their second straight game, defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-1. Over the past two games, they have outscored opponents 12-1, bouncing back from a disappointing loss against the Nashville Predators on March 13.

It was another example of the Jets taking care of the teams below them in the standings, and they did so decisively. With a difficult road trip down the East Coast ahead, it was a terrific start to one of the tougher stretches of the season.

Toffoli Running Hot

After joining the Jets at the trade deadline, Tyler Toffoli has been on an absolute tear since his debut on March 11 against the Washington Capitals. He added another two goals and an assist against the Blue Jackets to bring his Jets’ points total up to five points in four games.

Tyler Toffoli, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

With two consecutive multi-goal games, Toffoli is doing precisely what the Jets hoped he would do. Not only that, but he has seemingly found great chemistry on the second line with Sean Monahan. That line, consisting of Toffoli, Monahan, and Nikolaj Ehlers, was the basis of the Jets firepower against the Blue Jackets, each recording at least two points in the win.

Toffoli reached the 30-goal mark for the third time in his career, and now leads the Jets in goals on the season. Both Toffoli and Monahan have already begun to make their mark on the Jets, and with how productive they’ve both been in their short time in Winnipeg, it’s exciting to imagine what sort of impact they’ll have down the stretch in an incredibly tight race in the Central Division.

Quick Start Sets the Tone

The Jets have had some close games against teams hovering near the bottom of the league this season, and that is largely due to their inability to jump out to early leads. That wasn’t an issue against the Blue Jackets, as they managed to score just 1:26 into the first period.

This set the tone for the rest of the game, as the Jets would only add on from that point. Getting out to an early lead helps take the pressure off of the team which only mounts the longer it takes to score. Doing that less than two minutes in helps to loosen things up and gives Connor Hellebuyck a lead to work with, which is something that typically works out in the Jets’ favour.

With more challenging opponents coming up on the schedule, that game plan shouldn’t change. A quick start against any team does wonders for momentum, and perhaps this offensive explosion over the last two games will help them get the jump on their future opponents. With how the Jets have struggled recently against playoff opponents, that might be the difference.

Scoring By Committee

It was a full team effort for the Jets, as the offence didn’t just come from Toffoli’s two goals. Goals from Ehlers, Kyle Connor, Vladislav Namestnikov, and Logan Stanley helped the Jets to victory.

The team is at its best when they don’t have to rely on a few offensive talents, but instead on the players who can help fill in the gaps when they might not be scoring. The win against the Blue Jackets had both of those aspects, and it propelled them to a big win.

Ehlers’ goal was a big one, as it marked his 20th of the season. That’s the seventh time he’s reached 20 goals in his nine seasons with the Jets, and he’s on pace to challenge his career high in goals, which was 29 in 2017-18.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Stanley’s tally was his first of the campaign and came on a rocket from the point. The big defenceman has been in and out of the lineup for most of the season, but the game against the Blue Jackets was his second straight game after sitting out for several weeks.

Regardless of who and how many, the goals coming from everywhere are a welcome development for the Jets. That’s a trend that will need to continue to help them find success as they get ready to face perhaps their toughest challenges yet.

The Jets’ first big test on this road trip happens on the big stage, as they take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on March 19. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 PM CT.