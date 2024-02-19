Maple Leafs’ Cowan and Minten Show Promise in Juniors

As far as hockey prospects go, two Toronto Maple Leafs hopefuls have been making waves with their respective junior teams. Easton Cowan is currently playing for the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) London Knights. He’s on an impressive 23-game point streak where he has showcased his offensive abilities and earned recognition as a promising NHL talent for the future.

Meanwhile, Fraser Minten is flourishing with the Saskatoon Blades in the Western Hockey League (WHL). There, he has been instrumental in his team’s success as they gear up for a postseason run. In this post, I’ll take a look into the journeys of these two prospects and the impact they’re making with their respective junior teams.

Easton Cowan Extends OHL Point Streak to 23 Games

Cowan has had an impressive season in the OHL. He’s currently on a point streak that has extended to 23 games. Interestingly, his last goal was scored on a controversial penalty shot goal against the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday night (Feb. 17).

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

His remarkable 23-game run moved him past current Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner for the second-longest point streak in Knights history. Toronto selected Cowan, now 18 years of age, in the first round (28th overall) of last year’s NHL Entry Draft. Someone in the organization recognized and believed in his talent and potential on the ice. They weren’t wrong.

In the 2022-23 season with the Knights, Cowan played 68 games, scoring 20 goals and adding 33 assists for a total of 53 points. He also put up 47 penalty minutes.

In the 2023-24 season with the same team, Cowan has played 41 games so far, showing significant improvement in his offensive output. He now sits in 11th place in OHL scoring, with a total of 72 points (26 goals and 46 assists) in 41 games. As well, his penalty minutes have also increased to 58. Notably, he has been a force on special teams, recording 28 power-play points.

Comparing the two seasons, Cowan’s performance this season has seen a marked improvement in his offensive production, particularly in terms of goals and points. He’s become both a more effective scorer and a more prolific playmaker. His increase in penalty minutes suggests a more physical style of play. Overall, his development appears to be trending positively, showcasing his growth and potential as a key player for the Knights and (perhaps) in the not-too-distant future with the Maple Leafs.

Fraser Minten Thriving in Saskatoon

Minten has enjoyed his move to Saskatoon. There, he’s finding joy in facing new challenges, playing different opponents, and getting to know different arenas in the Western Hockey League (WHL). He highlights the prairies’ distinctiveness and the excitement of the whole experience.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Since his return from the World Junior Hockey Championship, Minten, who was acquired in a trade with the Kamloops Blazers in November, has been on fire with the Saskatoon Blades. The Maple Leafs prospect boasts impressive stats, with 15 goals and 14 assists (for 29 points) and a plus-16 rating in 23 games in 2023-24.

He’s been part of a dominant Eastern club that has secured its place in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Top 10. This season, the Blades have also shown their strength and competitiveness on the ice. As the WHL Playoffs approach, they appear poised to make a historic run for their first league title.

While Saskatoon has never clinched a WHL Championship, they have regularly been contenders, reaching the finals five times and even making it to the Memorial Cup Final. With Minten’s stellar performance helping to ground the team’s success, the Blades are ready to chase their championship dreams in the upcoming postseason.

In the video below, Minten expresses his satisfaction with his fit in the Blades. He cites the team’s depth, strong systems, and effective special teams as contributors that have helped him become a better player as well as increased the team’s success. He feels confident on the ice, benefiting from the team’s ability to roll lines and wear down opponents.

When asked about standout players, Minten acknowledges the impressive skill of his teammates. He emphasizes the collective strength of the group, attributing their success to each player’s contribution and its impact on the entire team.

What’s Next for Cowan and Minten?

Given that Minten has already played four NHL games this season and Cowan has exploded as a scoring option in junior hockey, it isn’t out of the question that the twosome might soon be regulars in the Maple Leafs lineup. Could it be as early as next season?

Cowan and Minten stand out as examples of promising talent within the Maple Leafs’ prospect pool. Cowan’s remarkable point streak with the OHL Knights and Minten’s stellar performance with the WHL Blades underscore their potential to make significant contributions at the NHL level.

While success in junior hockey is never certain to translate to the NHL, given these players’ continued development, Maple Leafs fans might see Cowan and Minten in the Maple Leafs iconic blue and white uniforms as soon as next season. It isn’t out of the question.