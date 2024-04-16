First NHL Shot, First NHL Goal for Blue Jackets’ Del Bel Belluz

That didn’t take long.

Luca Del Bel Belluz scored his first NHL goal, on his first NHL shot no less, in Tuesday night’s (April 16) game against the Ottawa Senators.

Say it with us LUCA DEL BEL BELLUZ!!!! 🗣🗣🗣



#65 WITH HIS 1ST NHL GOAL, IN HIS 1ST NHL GAME, ON HIS 1ST SHOT 🤯@Nationwide | #CBJ pic.twitter.com/0fyZdCbcuA — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 16, 2024

The Blue Jackets added Del Bel Belluz to the club’s roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League. In 55 appearances for the Monsters this season, Del Bel Belluz posted 9-21-30 with eight penalty minutes in the first action of his professional career.

A 6’1”, 182 lb. left-shooting native of Woodbridge, ON, Del Bel Belluz, 20, tallied 71-98-169 with 50 penalty minutes and a +20 rating in 192 career OHL appearances for the Mississauga Steelheads and Sarnia Sting spanning four seasons from 2019-23.

Del Bel Belluz will make his NHL debut in Tuesday’s regular-season finale against Carolina because Dmitri Voronkov (illness) is unavailable.