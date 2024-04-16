Bruins’ Jack Edwards Announces Retirement After 19 Seasons

Boston Bruins fans worldwide have been spoiled over the past half century with Hall of Fame-worthy coverage of their favorite team, including over 45 years with Fred Cusack (1961-1995) and the past 19 years with Jack Edwards. Whether you love him or dislike him, his passion for the Bruins is undeniable, and his overzealous on-air comments and calls often end on social media for people to judge.

Legendary Boston Bruins Broadcaster Jack Edwards announces he will be retiring following the 2023-24 season.



What was your favorite Jack Edwards call? pic.twitter.com/fLnQwyVYnq — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 16, 2024

Considering that Boston only failed to qualify for the playoffs four times during his 19-year stint in the booth for NESN, Edwards has had the privilege to call the games for the team that won the 2011 Stanley Cup, earning a ring for his contributions. Moreover, he was the voice behind the 2013 and 2019 teams that lost in the championship series and had an intimate view of the 2023-24 Bruins, who compiled the greatest statistical season of all time, with 65 wins and 135 points.

Born in Illinois in 1967, Edwards attended the University of New Hampshire and began his sports broadcasting career with the Wildcats in the early 1980s. Thanks to some success in New Hampshire, he branched out and began working in the Boston market, also spending some time in Providence, Rhode Island.

After odd jobs in New England, he joined ESPN in 1991 and worked on Sportscenter. He then joined ESPN National Hockey Night’s broadcasts from 1999 to 2003. Eventually, Edwards moved to Chicago and worked with the Chicago Fire soccer club before returning to Boston and landing his current role with NESN at the start of 2005-06.

In the beginning, Edwards covered road games with Andy Brickley. Then, in 2007-08, the duo became NESN’s go-to team and have been on-air partners for the past 16 seasons.