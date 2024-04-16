NHL Playoff Clinching Scenarios & Storylines – 4/16/24

The NHL has eight games scheduled for the evening of April 16, with two playoff-clinching scenarios, two potential division titles, one potential conference title, and more. Here is a breakdown of everything that could happen tonight.

Playoff Clinching Scenarios

Last Berth Into the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Four teams are still in the running for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with two having clinching scenarios tonight:

Capitals (at Flyers)

If the Washington Capitals win in any fashion, they will clinch the final playoff spot and eliminate the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers. If they lose in overtime or a shootout and the Red Wings beat the Montreal Canadiens in any fashion, then they are eliminated.

SOME of what's at stake Tuesday:

– @Capitals or @DetroitRedWings can clinch last playoff spot

– @NHLBruins or @FlaPanthers will lock up division title

– @DallasStars can clinch No. 1 in West

– At least 2 more First Round matchups will be locked#NHLStats: https://t.co/DX3k1LsF9f pic.twitter.com/9bKUqR228O — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 16, 2024

Red Wings (at Canadiens)

If the Red Wings beat the Canadiens in any fashion, and the Flyers get a win against the Capitals, they will make the playoffs. If the Capitals win, they are eliminated. If they gain an overtime/shootout loss, they are eliminated if the Capitals get at least a point versus the Flyers.

Regulation losses for both the Red Wings and Capitals mean they are eliminated from playoff contention.

As for the Penguins, they won’t clinch no matter the results of any of the games tonight. However, they will be eliminated if either the Red Wings or Capitals win in any fashion. The Flyers will be eliminated if the Red Wings get a point against the Canadiens (even with a regulation win) or they gain any other result than a win.

Division Titles

Bruins-Senators

The Boston Bruins will have a chance to grab the Atlantic Division title again tonight with a win over the Ottawa Senators. They will also clinch the division if they get a point and the Florida Panthers lose to the Toronto Maple Leafs in any fashion.

Panthers-Maple Leafs

The Panthers also can win the Atlantic Division with a win over the Maple Leafs in any fashion and the Bruins lose to the Senators in any fashion, or if they get a point against the Maple Leafs and the Bruins lose to the Senators in regulation.

Canucks-Flames

The Vancouver Canucks can win the Pacific Division if they gain a single point against the Calgary Flames.

Other Scenarios

The Dallas Stars, who don’t play tonight, can clinch the Western Conference title if the Canucks lose to the Flames in any fashion. The Winnipeg Jets can also wrap up the second seed in the Central Division if they get a point against the Seattle Kraken.