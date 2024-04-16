Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Canucks – 4/16/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
FLAMES (37-38-5) at CANUCKS (49-22-9)
10 p.m. ET; SNW, SNP, ESPN+, HULU
Flames projected lineup
Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Andrew Mangiapane
Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Dryden Hunt
Matt Coronato — Kevin Rooney — Adam Klapka
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Oliver Kylington — Rasmus Andersson
Ilya Solovyov — Brayden Pachal
Jacob Markstrom
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: A.J. Greer, Dennis Gilbert, Walker Duehr, Nikita Okhotiuk
Injured: Blake Coleman (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)
Status report
- Markstrom will start after Wolf started the previous two games.
- Klapka was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday and will play in place of Duehr, a forward.
- Solovyov will reenter the lineup Okhotiuk, a defenseman, after being scratched the previous two games.
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Ilya Mikheyev
Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland
Vasily Podkolzin — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Phillip Di Giuseppe
Injured: None
Status report
- Demko will return and start after missing 14 games with a knee injury.
- Goalie Arturs Silovs, who was with the Canucks on an emergency recall while Demko was injured, was reassigned to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
