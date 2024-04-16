Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Canucks – 4/16/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

FLAMES (37-38-5) at CANUCKS (49-22-9)

10 p.m. ET; SNW, SNP, ESPN+, HULU

Flames projected lineup

Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Andrew Mangiapane

Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Dryden Hunt

Matt Coronato — Kevin Rooney — Adam Klapka

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Oliver Kylington — Rasmus Andersson

Ilya Solovyov — Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: A.J. Greer, Dennis Gilbert, Walker Duehr, Nikita Okhotiuk

Injured: Blake Coleman (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Markstrom will start after Wolf started the previous two games.
  • Klapka was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday and will play in place of Duehr, a forward.
  • Solovyov will reenter the lineup Okhotiuk, a defenseman, after being scratched the previous two games.

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Ilya Mikheyev

Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland

Vasily Podkolzin — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Phillip Di Giuseppe

Injured: None

Status report

  • Demko will return and start after missing 14 games with a knee injury.
  • Goalie Arturs Silovs, who was with the Canucks on an emergency recall while Demko was injured, was reassigned to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

