Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Canucks – 4/16/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

FLAMES (37-38-5) at CANUCKS (49-22-9)

10 p.m. ET; SNW, SNP, ESPN+, HULU

Flames projected lineup

Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Andrew Mangiapane

Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Dryden Hunt

Matt Coronato — Kevin Rooney — Adam Klapka

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Oliver Kylington — Rasmus Andersson

Ilya Solovyov — Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: A.J. Greer, Dennis Gilbert, Walker Duehr, Nikita Okhotiuk

Injured: Blake Coleman (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)

Status report

Markstrom will start after Wolf started the previous two games.

Klapka was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday and will play in place of Duehr, a forward.

Solovyov will reenter the lineup Okhotiuk, a defenseman, after being scratched the previous two games.

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Ilya Mikheyev

Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland

Vasily Podkolzin — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Phillip Di Giuseppe

Injured: None

Status report

Demko will return and start after missing 14 games with a knee injury.

Goalie Arturs Silovs, who was with the Canucks on an emergency recall while Demko was injured, was reassigned to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

