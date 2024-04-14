Projected Lineups for the Coyotes vs Flames – 4/14/24

The Arizona Coyotes take on the Calgary Flames tonight at Scotiabank Saddledome. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

COYOTES (35-40-5) at FLAMES (36-38-5)

8 p.m. ET; SNW, SCRIPPS

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Alex Kerfoot — Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli — Jack McBain — Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien — Jan Jenik — Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser — Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring

Vladislav Kolyachonok — Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: None

Injured: Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Travis Dermott (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Status report

Arizona did not hold a morning skate.

Ingram and Vejmelka have alternated starts the past 15 games.

Flames projected lineup

Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Andrew Mangiapane

Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Dryden Hunt

Matt Coronato — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Oliver Kylington — Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Okhotiuk — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: A.J. Greer, Dennis Gilbert, Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Blake Coleman (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)

Status report

Coleman, a forward, will miss his third straight game but could return before the end of the season, according to coach Ryan Huska.

