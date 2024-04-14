Projected Lineups for the Coyotes vs Flames – 4/14/24

The Arizona Coyotes take on the Calgary Flames tonight at Scotiabank Saddledome. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
COYOTES (35-40-5) at FLAMES (36-38-5)
8 p.m. ET; SNW, SCRIPPS
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Alex Kerfoot — Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli — Jack McBain — Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien — Jan Jenik — Michael Carcone
J.J. Moser — Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring
Vladislav Kolyachonok — Josh Brown
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: None
Injured: Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Travis Dermott (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Status report
- Arizona did not hold a morning skate.
- Ingram and Vejmelka have alternated starts the past 15 games.
More from THW:
- 3 Coyotes Players the Devils Should Target this Offseason
- Who’s to Blame for Coyotes Relocation?
- Phil Kessel – Biography
Flames projected lineup
Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Andrew Mangiapane
Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Dryden Hunt
Matt Coronato — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Oliver Kylington — Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Okhotiuk — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: A.J. Greer, Dennis Gilbert, Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Blake Coleman (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)
Status report
- Coleman, a forward, will miss his third straight game but could return before the end of the season, according to coach Ryan Huska.
More from THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Ducks – 4/12/24
- Flames’ Kuzmenko Has Gone From Trade Chip to Extension Candidate
- Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Sharks – 4/9/24