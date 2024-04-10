Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Sharks – 4/9/24

The Calgary Flames take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
FLAMES (34-37-5) at SHARKS (18-51-8)
10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA+, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Andrew Mangiapane
A.J. Greer — Kevin Rooney — Matt Coronato
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Dennis Gilbert — Rasmus Andersson
Ilya Solovyov — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Nikita Okhotiuk, Dryden Hunt, Oliver Kylington
Injured: Joel Hanley (undisclosed)
Status report
- Wolf will start after Markstrom made 23 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday
- Solovyov was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
More from THW:
- Flames GM Conroy Discusses Potentially Drafting Tij Iginla
- Flames More of a Little Brother Than Rival to Oilers
- Flames’ Andrei Kuzmenko Proving He Is More Than a Cap Dump
Sharks projected lineup
Klim Kostin — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
William Eklund — Luke Kunin — Collin Graf
Flip Zadina — Jack Studnicka — Thomas Bordeleau
Jacob MacDonald — Nico Sturm — Justin Bailey
Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Calen Addison
Henry Thrun — Kyle Burroughs
Mackenzie Blackwood
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Mike Hoffman, Kevin Labanc, Givani Smith, Ryan Carpenter
Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)
Status report
- Kostin returns after missing a 5-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday because of an illness.
More from THW:
- Tomas Hertl to Make Golden Knights Debut
- NHL Rumors: Sharks, Penguins, Blues, Oilers
- 4 Sharks Who Won’t Be Back in 2024-25