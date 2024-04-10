Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Sharks – 4/9/24

The Calgary Flames take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

FLAMES (34-37-5) at SHARKS (18-51-8)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA+, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Andrew Mangiapane

A.J. Greer — Kevin Rooney — Matt Coronato

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Dennis Gilbert — Rasmus Andersson

Ilya Solovyov — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Nikita Okhotiuk, Dryden Hunt, Oliver Kylington

Injured: Joel Hanley (undisclosed)

Status report

Wolf will start after Markstrom made 23 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday

Solovyov was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

More from THW:

Sharks projected lineup

Klim Kostin — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund

William Eklund — Luke Kunin — Collin Graf

Flip Zadina — Jack Studnicka — Thomas Bordeleau

Jacob MacDonald — Nico Sturm — Justin Bailey

Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Calen Addison

Henry Thrun — Kyle Burroughs

Mackenzie Blackwood

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Mike Hoffman, Kevin Labanc, Givani Smith, Ryan Carpenter

Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)

Status report

Kostin returns after missing a 5-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday because of an illness.

More from THW: