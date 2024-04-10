Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Avalanche – 4/9/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

WILD (37-31-9) at AVALANCHE (48-24-6)

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy

Frederick Gaudreau — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ryan Hartman

Mason Shaw — Jacob Lucchini

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Zach Bogosian

Declan Chisholm — Dakota Mermis

Jon Merrill

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Vinni Lettieri, Adam Beckman, Jesper Wallstedt

Injured: None

Status report

Zuccarello left the Wild morning skate early to receive treatment, but coach John Hynes said he’s expected to play

Minnesota is planning on dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game.

Gustavsson will start after Wallstedt made 24 saves in a 4-0 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Artturi Lehkonen

Zach Parise — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin

Yakov Trenin — Ross Colton — Brandon Duhaime

Andrew Cogliano — Chris Wagner — Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Caleb Jones

Injured: Mikko Rantanen (concussion), Miles Wood (lower body)

Status report

Rantanen is day to day; the forward participated in the Avalanche morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey..

