Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Avalanche – 4/9/24

by

The Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

WILD (37-31-9) at AVALANCHE (48-24-6)

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy

Frederick Gaudreau — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ryan Hartman

Mason Shaw — Jacob Lucchini

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Zach Bogosian

Declan Chisholm — Dakota Mermis

Jon Merrill

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Vinni Lettieri, Adam Beckman, Jesper Wallstedt

Injured: None

Status report

  • Zuccarello left the Wild morning skate early to receive treatment, but coach John Hynes said he’s expected to play
  • Minnesota is planning on dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game.
  • Gustavsson will start after Wallstedt made 24 saves in a 4-0 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

More from THW:

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Artturi Lehkonen

Zach Parise — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin

Yakov Trenin — Ross Colton — Brandon Duhaime

Andrew Cogliano — Chris Wagner — Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Caleb Jones

Injured: Mikko Rantanen (concussion), Miles Wood (lower body)

Status report

  • Rantanen is day to day; the forward participated in the Avalanche morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey..

More from THW: