Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Avalanche – 4/9/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
WILD (37-31-9) at AVALANCHE (48-24-6)
9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy
Frederick Gaudreau — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ryan Hartman
Mason Shaw — Jacob Lucchini
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Zach Bogosian
Declan Chisholm — Dakota Mermis
Jon Merrill
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Vinni Lettieri, Adam Beckman, Jesper Wallstedt
Injured: None
Status report
- Zuccarello left the Wild morning skate early to receive treatment, but coach John Hynes said he’s expected to play
- Minnesota is planning on dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game.
- Gustavsson will start after Wallstedt made 24 saves in a 4-0 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Artturi Lehkonen
Zach Parise — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin
Yakov Trenin — Ross Colton — Brandon Duhaime
Andrew Cogliano — Chris Wagner — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Jack Johnson — Sean Walker
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Caleb Jones
Injured: Mikko Rantanen (concussion), Miles Wood (lower body)
Status report
- Rantanen is day to day; the forward participated in the Avalanche morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey..
