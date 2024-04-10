Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Ducks – 4/9/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
KINGS (41-25-11) at DUCKS (25-48-5)
10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, KCAL, SN360
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Alex Laferriere
Trevor Lewis — Blake Lizotte — Akil Thomas
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy
Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Status report
- The Kings held an optional morning skate Tuesday and did not take line rushes.
More from THW:
- Los Angeles Kings’ Greatest Rivals
- Kings: What’s Behind Pierre-Luc Dubois’ Struggles This Season?
- Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Kings – 4/6/24
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano — Trevor Zegras — Ryan Strome
Nikita Nesterenko — Isac Lundestrom — Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston — Ben Meyers — Brett Leason
Cam Fowler — Olen Zellweger
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Urho Vaakanainen — Gustav Lindstrom
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: William Lagesson, Bo Groulx, Alex Stalock
Injured: Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body), Mason McTavish (lower body)
Status report
- Dostal will start for the fifth straight game.
- Gibson attended the Ducks morning skate Tuesday and will dress as the backup after being unavailable the past two games because of an upper-body injury.
More from THW:
- Ducks’ Offense Looks to Stay Hot in Third Freeway Faceoff of Season
- Projected Lineups for the Blues vs. Ducks – 04/07/24
- Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Ducks – 4/5/24