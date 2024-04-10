Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Ducks – 4/9/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

KINGS (41-25-11) at DUCKS (25-48-5)

10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, KCAL, SN360

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Alex Laferriere

Trevor Lewis — Blake Lizotte — Akil Thomas

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy

Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Status report

  • The Kings held an optional morning skate Tuesday and did not take line rushes.

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano — Trevor Zegras — Ryan Strome

Nikita Nesterenko — Isac Lundestrom — Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston — Ben Meyers — Brett Leason

Cam Fowler — Olen Zellweger

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Urho Vaakanainen — Gustav Lindstrom

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: William Lagesson, Bo Groulx, Alex Stalock

Injured: Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body), Mason McTavish (lower body)

Status report

  • Dostal will start for the fifth straight game.
  • Gibson attended the Ducks morning skate Tuesday and will dress as the backup after being unavailable the past two games because of an upper-body injury.

