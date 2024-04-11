Flames’ Kuzmenko Has Gone From Trade Chip to Extension Candidate

The Calgary Flames were hoping that Andrei Kuzmenko could find his form from the 2022-23 season when they chose to acquire him from the Vancouver Canucks. Many looked at his acquisition as more of a cap dump, however, as he came along with a first-round pick in 2024, a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024, and prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo in a trade that saw Elias Lindholm head the other way.

Kuzmenko had fallen out of favour with Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet, seeing his minutes cut drastically and even spending some time in the press box as a healthy scratch. It was a major fall from grace after a rookie season in which he scored 39 goals and 74 points.

Despite how good Kuzmenko’s rookie season was, many questioned if it was sustainable. His 27.3 shooting percentage suggested major regression could be in store, and that was what appeared to have happened through his 43 games with the Canucks this season, having scored just eight goals and 21 points before getting dealt.

Kuzmenko Has Turned His Season Around

As mentioned, the hope among Flames management was that Kuzmenko could regain his form. But how confident they were that it could actually happen is unclear. Regardless, it is paying off in spades right now, as the 28-year-old has looked like his old self through 24 games in a Flames jersey.

Andrei Kuzmenko, Calgary Flames (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Things got off to a good start right away for Kuzmenko, who scored in his Flames debut in a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins. He kept that hot play up for several games, before endearing a slight slump paired with some missed games due to an illness. He has since gotten right back on track and is fitting in great with his new team.

Kuzmenko scored the overtime winner versus the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night to extend his point streak, which now sits at six games. He has 10 goals and 19 points since getting traded, becoming one of, if not the most dangerous offensive player in the Flames lineup.

When first acquired, the thought was that if Kuzmenko could get back on track, he would be an excellent trade chip for the Flames ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. He carries a $5.5 million cap hit and is set to become a UFA after the 2025-26 season. If his play were to continue, he would be a player many playoff-bound teams would love to add. The Flames, however, may not be keen on parting ways if he can keep this up.

Not only is Kuzmenko producing on the ice, but he has quickly become a fan favourite in Calgary. His offensive totals have certainly helped with that, but his positive, fun-loving personality has also resonated well with the vast majority of Flames fans. For a fan base that has gone through some very frustrating times in recent years, keeping him around past the 2025-26 season would be welcomed by many.

It’s hard to predict, given his up-and-down season, what a fair deal for Kuzmenko would be, but there is little doubt that he has easily lived up to his $5.5 million salary in his short time with the Flames. With the cap expected to go up roughly $4 million starting next season, he may very well be able to sign a new deal with an even higher cap hit.

That said, there are some reasons for the Flames to remain hesitant in extending the Russian winger. While not as high as a season ago, his shooting percentage is once again off the charts since arriving in Calgary, currently sitting at 22.2. Given that he scored 20 goals in just one KHL season, it is fair to again question whether his numbers are sustainable.

At the very least, the Flames would be wise to hold off on an extension until he proves he can keep this production up over a longer period of time. What decision the front office winds up making remains to be seen, but Kuzmenko deserves a ton of credit for even making this a discussion. To this point, he has made the trade made by general manager Craig Conroy in early February look like a very good one.