Rangers’ Last 3 Games Should Secure Presidents’ Trophy

The New York Rangers have been one of the most dominant teams in the NHL this season, and are poised to make a deep run into the playoffs. They only have three games left in their 2023-24 regular season and will be looking to secure the Presidents’ Trophy, which is awarded to the team with the most points in the regular season. They have had almost no issues this season throughout their lineup with strong goaltending from both Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick, dominant two-way production from their forwards, and solid defensive play from their blueliners. They are going to be a tough team to beat in a seven-game series this postseason.

The Rangers’ final three games of the season will be against the Philadelphia Flyers, New York Islanders, and Ottawa Senators. The Flyers have been battling for the final wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference but have struggled as of late and find themselves on the outside looking in. The Islanders are hanging onto their playoff hopes by a thread and are hopeful they can secure the third-place spot in the Metropolitan Division, but it’s a tight race. The Senators are mathematically eliminated from the postseason and are in a tough spot as the season comes to a close, with no real sense of direction as they prepare for another summer filled with disappointment.

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Rangers are looking to win the rest of their games this season as they look to remain ahead of the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks, Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, and Florida Panthers to have a chance at winning the Presidents’ Trophy. Every team above has three games left to play this season. It could be argued that the Rangers have the easiest remaining schedule out of all of them, but they will still have to bring their best effort. There is a lot at stake for the Rangers including being the best regular season team, having an easier opponent in the first round of the playoffs, and momentum they can build if they win their next three matchups.

Flyers & Islanders Fighting for Playoff Spot

The biggest key to the Rangers’ last few games will be how driven the Flyers and Islanders are to secure a playoff spot. The Flyers are two points out with three games left to play, but they have lost their last eight games. Their recent struggles will be something they will look to put behind them, but the Rangers are going to be a tough matchup. However, teams usually play better when their season is on the line. The Islanders currently sit with 87 points, which is two points ahead of the Washington Capitals for third in the Metropolitan Division, and while they have four games still left to play, they would prefer to secure a postseason spot instead of leaving it up to chance.

While the standings are clear and the Rangers have been the better team all season, they are going to be going up against a couple of teams who will be driven to win. While the team that takes the final wild-card spot may have a tough battle in a seven-game series, it would be better than missing the playoffs entirely and heading back to the drawing board.

The Rangers are one point ahead of the Stars, so if they can win their last three games, they will secure the top spot in the regular season. It won’t be as easy as fans expect considering the circumstances, and the regular season winner could come down to the final game of the season. Either way, the Rangers will be looking to build some momentum heading into the playoffs, and they hope it can start with three wins to complete their 2023-24 campaign.