Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Ducks – 4/12/24

The Calgary Flames play the Anaheim Ducks tonight at the Honda Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (35-38-5) at DUCKS (26-48-5)

10 p.m. ET; KCOP-13, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Andrew Mangiapane

A.J. Greer — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Ilya Solovyov — Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Dennis Gilbert, Nikita Okhotiuk

Injured: Blake Coleman (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)

Status report

  • The Flames did not hold a morning skate following their 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.
  • Coleman, a forward, did not play against Los Angeles and is day to day. Coronato replaced Coleman on the top line against Los Angeles and Duehr entered the lineup after being a healthy scratch the previous two games.

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano — Trevor Zegras — Ryan Strome

Sam Colangelo — Isac Lundestrom — Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston — Ben Meyers — Brett Leason

Cam Fowler — Olen Zellweger

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Urho Vaakanainen — Gustav Lindstrom

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: William Lagesson, Bo Groulx, Nikita Nesterenko

Injured: Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body), Mason McTavish (lower body)

Status report

  • Gibson will start after being unavailable the past three games because of an upper-body injury.
  • Colangelo will make his NHL debut after signing a two-year entry-level contract on Thursday. He was chosen in the second round (36th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft and recently completed his senior season at Western Michigan.
  • Silfverberg will be playing the final home game of his NHL career after announcing on Thursday that he would be retiring from the NHL after this season.

