Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Ducks – 4/12/24

The Calgary Flames play the Anaheim Ducks tonight at the Honda Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (35-38-5) at DUCKS (26-48-5)
10 p.m. ET; KCOP-13, SN1
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Andrew Mangiapane
A.J. Greer — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Ilya Solovyov — Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Dennis Gilbert, Nikita Okhotiuk
Injured: Blake Coleman (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Flames did not hold a morning skate following their 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.
- Coleman, a forward, did not play against Los Angeles and is day to day. Coronato replaced Coleman on the top line against Los Angeles and Duehr entered the lineup after being a healthy scratch the previous two games.
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano — Trevor Zegras — Ryan Strome
Sam Colangelo — Isac Lundestrom — Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston — Ben Meyers — Brett Leason
Cam Fowler — Olen Zellweger
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Urho Vaakanainen — Gustav Lindstrom
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: William Lagesson, Bo Groulx, Nikita Nesterenko
Injured: Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body), Mason McTavish (lower body)
Status report
- Gibson will start after being unavailable the past three games because of an upper-body injury.
- Colangelo will make his NHL debut after signing a two-year entry-level contract on Thursday. He was chosen in the second round (36th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft and recently completed his senior season at Western Michigan.
- Silfverberg will be playing the final home game of his NHL career after announcing on Thursday that he would be retiring from the NHL after this season.
