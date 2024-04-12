Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Ducks – 4/12/24

The Calgary Flames play the Anaheim Ducks tonight at the Honda Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (35-38-5) at DUCKS (26-48-5)

10 p.m. ET; KCOP-13, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Andrew Mangiapane

A.J. Greer — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Ilya Solovyov — Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Dennis Gilbert, Nikita Okhotiuk

Injured: Blake Coleman (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)

Status report

The Flames did not hold a morning skate following their 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Coleman, a forward, did not play against Los Angeles and is day to day. Coronato replaced Coleman on the top line against Los Angeles and Duehr entered the lineup after being a healthy scratch the previous two games.

Latest for THW:

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano — Trevor Zegras — Ryan Strome

Sam Colangelo — Isac Lundestrom — Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston — Ben Meyers — Brett Leason

Cam Fowler — Olen Zellweger

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Urho Vaakanainen — Gustav Lindstrom

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: William Lagesson, Bo Groulx, Nikita Nesterenko

Injured: Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body), Mason McTavish (lower body)

Status report

Gibson will start after being unavailable the past three games because of an upper-body injury.

Colangelo will make his NHL debut after signing a two-year entry-level contract on Thursday. He was chosen in the second round (36th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft and recently completed his senior season at Western Michigan.

Silfverberg will be playing the final home game of his NHL career after announcing on Thursday that he would be retiring from the NHL after this season.

Latest for THW: