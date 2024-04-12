Maple Leafs Sign Cade Webber to Entry-Level Contract

Right at the end of the 2023-24 regular season, the Toronto Maple Leafs got a little bit larger on defense. Their 6-foot-6, 194-pound defenseman, Cade Webber, is reportedly signing his entry-level contract to join their roster after completing his fourth season with Boston University. He was given the honour of Hockey East’s Best Defensive Defenseman this season.

Cade Webber is signing with @MapleLeafs. Told me he plans to arrive Sunday and join for next road trip. @TerrierHockey. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) April 12, 2024

Webber, 23, is a heavy shot-blocking defender and could be a nice asset to the Maple Leafs as soon as this season. He only had six points in 38 games in 2023-24, but he provides size to a Toronto club that has tried to add on that front. The end of the regular season could serve as a nice trial for him to see if he is ready for playoff hockey, but it will be an uphill battle for him to have a worthwhile role this postseason considering the Maple Leafs’ depth on defense.

The left-shot defender could be a solid depth option for a while. Getting players like him usually comes at a cost in free agency or at the trade deadline, so having one who is both a bit younger and on an entry-level deal might be a sneaky-good addition to the roster.

With Toronto being five points behind the Florida Panthers for second place in the Atlantic Division but also five points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the highest wildcard spot, they are essentially locked in at the third-place spot in their division. The Maple Leafs can afford to give some younger players a chance.