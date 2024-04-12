Scott Morrow to Make Hurricanes Debut

Only 10 days since he inked his entry-level contract, Scott Morrow is heading to the NHL. He’ll make his debut for the Hurricanes on the road against the St. Louis Blues.

Morrow got to participate in the tradition of taking the ice ahead for his rookie skate during warmups.

The long-awaited Scott Morrow @Canes debut is finally here, and he makes the most of his rookie lap🚀 pic.twitter.com/Z2XIfg2sFR — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 12, 2024

The Hurricanes have some solid confidence in the 21-year-old defenseman as he played zero minor-league games ahead of his debut. He did have strong numbers during his college career, averaging nearly a point per game all three seasons he took the ice for the Umass Minutemen.

The Hurricanes add defensive depth as they make an eleventh-hour push for the Metropolitan Division title. They trail the New York Rangers by three points with three games left.

This is also a major test for Morrow. If he can have a solid few games to end the regular season, he could get his chance to jump right to Stanley Cup Playoff action.

If he does, he could join a group that includes some notable guys who essentially jumped straight into playoff action. Some close examples of players in Morrow’s position include Charlie McAvoy, Chris Kreider and Mark Stone – however, these three examples made their debuts in the playoffs. For a more specific example of a player who played a handful of regular season games before the playoffs, hall-of-fame goalie Ken Dryden played six games before taking the ice in the playoffs for the Montreal Canadiens.

Puck drop for the game is set for 8 p.m.