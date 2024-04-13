Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Golden Knights – 4/12/24

The Vegas Golden Knights host the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
WILD (37-32-9) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (42-28-8)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSNX, TVAS
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman
Frederick Gaudreau — Marat Khusnutdinov — Vinni Lettieri
Mason Shaw — Jacob Lucchini — Adam Beckman
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Zach Bogosian
Jon Marrill — Declan Chisholm
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis, Jesper Wallstedt
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (personal)
Status report
- Zuccarello, a forward, did not travel.
- Fleury will make his first start since he made 21 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault
Chandler Stephenson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha
Paul Cotter — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Nicolas Hague
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: Michael Amadio, Alec Martinez
Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen)
Status report
- Roy returns after missing three games with an undisclosed injury.
- Whitecloud will enter the lineup for Martinez on the third defense pair.
- Stone returned to practice Friday in a non-contact jersey for the first time since Feb. 20; the forward and Golden Knights captain had been ruled out for the regular season March 10, but could return for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
