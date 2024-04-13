Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Golden Knights – 4/12/24

The Vegas Golden Knights host the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSNX, TVAS

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman

Frederick Gaudreau — Marat Khusnutdinov — Vinni Lettieri

Mason Shaw — Jacob Lucchini — Adam Beckman

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Zach Bogosian

Jon Marrill — Declan Chisholm

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis, Jesper Wallstedt

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (personal)

Status report

Zuccarello, a forward, did not travel.

Fleury will make his first start since he made 21 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha

Paul Cotter — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Michael Amadio, Alec Martinez

Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen)

Status report

Roy returns after missing three games with an undisclosed injury.

Whitecloud will enter the lineup for Martinez on the third defense pair.

Stone returned to practice Friday in a non-contact jersey for the first time since Feb. 20; the forward and Golden Knights captain had been ruled out for the regular season March 10, but could return for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

