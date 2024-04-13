Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Golden Knights – 4/12/24

The Vegas Golden Knights host the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

WILD (37-32-9) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (42-28-8)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSNX, TVAS

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman

Frederick Gaudreau — Marat Khusnutdinov — Vinni Lettieri

Mason Shaw — Jacob Lucchini — Adam Beckman

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Zach Bogosian

Jon Marrill — Declan Chisholm

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis, Jesper Wallstedt

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (personal)

Status report

  • Zuccarello, a forward, did not travel.
  • Fleury will make his first start since he made 21 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. 

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha

Paul Cotter — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Michael Amadio, Alec Martinez

Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen)

Status report

  • Roy returns after missing three games with an undisclosed injury.
  • Whitecloud will enter the lineup for Martinez on the third defense pair.
  • Stone returned to practice Friday in a non-contact jersey for the first time since Feb. 20; the forward and Golden Knights captain had been ruled out for the regular season March 10, but could return for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

