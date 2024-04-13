Filip Forsberg Sets New Predators Record For Goals in a Season

Filip Forsberg continues to further cement himself in the Predators’ history. In the first period of their road game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Forsberg fired a shot from beyond the faceoff circle past Arvid Soderblom to score his 44th goal of the season. This set a new franchise record for goals in a season.

Filip Forsberg buries his 44th and sets a new @PredsNHL record for the most goals in a single season! 🚨#NHLStats: https://t.co/O0FiFLB0zP pic.twitter.com/iRABEF3RGb — NHL (@NHL) April 13, 2024

Forsberg’s goal was assisted by Luke Evangelista (20) and Tommy Novak (26). The Predators have two more games after tonight. Forsberg has a decent chance to extend this record a little further. Forsberg also became the first Predators player to have multiple 40-goal seasons.

Forsberg broke the record set by Matt Duchene just a few years ago during the 2021-22 season. He sets himself yet another single-season Predators record. Some records he already had heading into the night include game-winning goals (10), points per game (1.22) and even-strength goals (33). Forsberg also has the all-time franchise records in all of these categories with the exception of points per game, which belongs to Paul Kariya. For what it’s worth, Forsberg has the highest career points per game among all Predators players who played at least three seasons for the team.