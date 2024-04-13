Robert Thomas Becomes Sixth Blues Player to Record 60-Assist Season

Robert Thomas, just 24 years of age, joined some St. Louis Blues legends with his 60th assist of his 2023-24 campaign. He is the sixth player in their long history to record 60 or more assists in a single season, joining Bernie Federko, Craig Janney, Adam Oates, Doug Gilmour, and Blake Dunlop.

Jordan Kyrou now has 30 goals in back-to-back seasons and he's only 25 years old! #stlblues pic.twitter.com/rGlhYoRuUH — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 13, 2024

Thomas has been one of the best playmakers in the NHL for a while. He came just shy of the 60-assist mark in 2021-22 when he had 57 in just 72 contests. The Blues have been a very successful team in their history, so for Thomas to join such legendary names is a pretty remarkable achievement.

While the Blues are pretty likely to miss the playoffs, especially if they falter against the Carolina Hurricanes, Thomas has been a bright spot for them. With a career-high 85 points in 80 games this season, he is proving to be well worth his $8.125 million cap hit that will stick with him through the 2030-31 campaign.

At 60 assists, Thomas is tied with Federko for the 14th-best mark in that department in team history. In terms of points, he is tied for 26th in Blues history with Chuck Lefley and Hockey Hall of Famer Joe Mullen. As long as he can stay healthy, this should be the norm for the young centerman.