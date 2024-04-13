Connor Bedard Becomes 7th Blackhawks Rookie to Get 60 Points

With his assist on the Chicago Blackhawks goal against the Nashville Predators, Connor Bedard became the seventh rookie in franchise history with 60 in a season, joining Steve Larmer (90 in 1982-83), Artemi Panarin (77 in 2015-16), Denis Savard (75 in 1980-81), Patrick Kane (72 in 2007-08), Jeremy Roenick (66 in 1989-90) and Darryl Sutter (62 in 1980-81).

Bedard fractured his jaw on Jan. 5 and was forced to miss over a month of action. Many pundits and those who cover the game thought this could have cost him the Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year, but his play after returning has still made him the favorite to win the award.

Bedard, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, looked every bit of the generational talent fans expected him to be through the first three months of the season. He scored 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points in his first 39 games, playing every shift on the top line and going up against the best players in the league on a nightly basis. He was so good that he was named the Chicago Blackhawks’ representative in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game before his injury.

During the recovery process for the fractured jaw, reports surfaced that the Blackhawks had to go to great lengths to keep the notorious rink rat off the ice before he was medically cleared. Blackhawks staff had to lock the practice facility more often than usual and hide Bedard’s sticks when he did get in so that he would not get on the ice too soon.

Even though the Blackhawks did not qualify for the playoffs, Bedard will apparently get some extra ice time when he joins Seth Jones and Alex Vlasic to represent their respective countries in the 2024 World Championships.