Golden Knights Sign Noah Hanifin to 8-year, $58.8 Million Extension

The Vegas Golden Knights signed defenseman Noah Hanifin to an eight-year, $58.8 million contract extension today. The deal shakes out to an average annual value of $7.35 million. At 27 years old, Hanifin was playing on an expiring contract and would have become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Hanifin has fit in flawlessly on the Golden Knights’ blue line after they acquired him from the Calgary Flames before the trade deadline. He has notched two goals and seven assists while averaging over 23 minutes of ice time. His responsible defensive play (plus-7 rating) has bolstered a defensive unit that continues to struggle with injuries. Alongside the acquisitions of Anthony Mantha and Tomas Hertl, Hanifin will serve a crucial role in the Golden Knights’ attempt to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

Interestingly, the Tampa Bay Lightning made a push for Hanifin at the trade deadline as well, and, after it did not work out, there was speculation that the Lightning would try to sign him in the offseason. This extension closes the door on that opportunity.

The Golden Knights have lost three straight, including a 5-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers last night. However, the team is 9-6 since the trade deadline on March 7, a marked improvement for a team that struggled through much of the middle of the season. Hanifin, without a doubt, has been instrumental in righting the ship and building momentum for a team with only four games remaining in the regular season.

The Golden Knights currently hold the second wild card spot in the Western Conference, one point behind the Los Angeles Kings for third place in the Pacific Division. Hopefully, the good news of Hanifin’s extension can provide a spark to the locker room.